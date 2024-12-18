Korea Sets Ambitious Priorities For APEC 2025: Building A Sustainable Tomorrow

Issued by the APEC Informal Senior Officials' Meeting

Seoul, Republic of Korea, 17 December 2024



As the world grapples with challenges like climate change, digital transformation and global economic uncertainties, the Republic of Korea has unveiled its vision and priorities for hosting APEC 2025 under the theme “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow.”

“Since its inception, APEC has gone through incredible challenges such as the financial crisis, the unprecedented pandemic and escalating climate crisis,” said Kang Insun, Korea’s Second Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, as she welcomed APEC senior officials and delegates at the Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting (ISOM) Symposium on APEC 2025 Korea Priorities in Seoul.

“These challenges have broadened and deepened our areas of cooperation. APEC has restructured and reshaped it to adapt to those challenges,” she noted. “In APEC 2025, we will continue to seek cooperation on these traditional issues, but also deepen discussions on emerging issues.”

Senior officials met last week to create an action plan for Korea’s host year and take into account the region’s achievements in 2024 to advance regional integration, economic reform and inclusive development.

Korea’s approach emphasizes three interconnected pillars: Connect, Innovate, and Prosper, designed to foster resilience, sustainability and inclusivity across the Asia-Pacific region.

The first priority, Connect, focuses on enhancing physical, institutional and people-to-people linkages across the region. Korea recognizes that sustainable economic growth relies on robust supply chains, efficient markets and collaborative exchanges.

Efforts to stabilize and sustain supply chains will take center stage, addressing vulnerabilities and exploring innovative strategies for resilience. In a move to foster scientific collaboration, Korea will also initiate a program that will facilitate seamless mobility for scientists, and it will be an opportunity for scientists to share experiences and promote collaborative research to contribute to the development of science and technology in the Asia-Pacific region.

“People-to-people exchange is an integral part of our connectivity,” said Ambassador Yoon Seongmee, 2025 Chair of APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting, who announced the region's 2025 priorities during the informal symposium. “The APEC Business Travel Card has already made movement easier for the APEC business community. Next year, we encourage further people-to-people exchanges, especially in the area of science, for deeper integration among our citizens.”

Structural reform remains a cornerstone of the connectivity agenda. By encouraging financial inclusion and efficient market practices, APEC 2025 aims to create an environment where businesses of all sizes can thrive.

“Institutional connectivity will promote a more efficient and innovative region,” Yoon explained. “In this respect, efforts should be made next year to develop the new APEC agenda for structural reform.”

The second priority, Innovate, reflects Korea’s commitment to harnessing technology for sustainable and inclusive growth. Yoon highlighted that with digitalization transforming economies, APEC 2025 aims to bridge the digital divide and ensure equitable access to emerging technologies.

“These days, one cannot talk about digitalization and new technology without mentioning Artificial Intelligence (AI),” she said. “AI is having a fundamental impact on our lives and economies, changing the way we do business, the way we work and the way we connect.”

APEC 2025 will hold the Digital Ministerial Meeting, addressing challenges brought by emerging digital technologies, including AI. Korea will also advance its Smart Mobility Initiative, promoting eco-friendly transportation technologies such as low-carbon vehicles and intelligent transport systems. An Education Ministerial Meeting will be held, placing skills development prominently on the innovation agenda.

“While discussions on AI have already begun across various global platforms such as the United Nations, we believe it is time to discuss AI from an APEC perspective,” Yoon added.

The third priority, Prosper, aims to address pressing global issues such as climate change, food security, health, and demographic shifts. The initiatives include accelerating the transition to clean energy, which seeks to integrate renewable energy, hydrogen and nuclear power into the region’s energy mix.

Food security will also be a major focus, with Korea hosting discussions on innovative agricultural practices and conducting a mid-term review of the Food Security Roadmap. Additionally, the host economy seeks to promote inclusivity, particularly for women and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

“This priority aims to enhance opportunities for active economic participation to the more vulnerable economic actors, including women, MSMEs, and people with disabilities,” Yoon explained.

Under this priority, Korea will bring into the forefront the economic and social impacts of declining birth rates and aging populations, issues increasingly affecting the region.

“It is time to start discussions on this trend, especially since it impacts the labor force, social divide, and ultimately, sustainable economic growth,” she concluded. “As Korea hosts APEC again, we seek to address these new challenges, contribute to APEC long-term vision and continue to promote prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.”

In addition to its core initiatives, Korea is introducing the APEC Prosperity Fund for Future Generations, a financial mechanism designed to support youth participation, startups, and cross-border cultural exchanges. This aligns with APEC 2025’s broader goal of creating an Asia-Pacific that is dynamic, inclusive and resilient.

