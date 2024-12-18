UN Announces Plan To Address Political Impasse, Overdue Elections In Libya

16 December 2024

Stephanie Koury, Deputy Special Representative for Libya and acting head of the UN Support Mission in the country, UNSMIL, briefed ambassadors on the initiative a day after presenting it to the population.

The UN-facilitated process involves establishing an advisory committee to review outstanding issues in the electoral laws and make viable proposals for an overall roadmap for the holding of the vote.

The committee will be composed of “experts and respected personalities, who are reflective of the spectrum of Libyan political forces, social, cultural and geographical components,” she said, speaking via videoconference.

Facilitating dialogue, fostering inclusion

UNSMIL also intends to work with Libyan partners to convene a structured dialogue to consolidate consensus around a unified national vision for the future of the country.

“Ensuring full, equal and meaningful participation of all segments of society – particularly youth and women – remain UNSMIL’s priority to fostering inclusivity, building national unity and enhancing the legitimacy of the political process,” she said.

“It is my hope that this process can build an important legacy and support the conclusion of the constitution-making process down the road.”

A decade of division

Libya has been in political turmoil since the overthrow of former President, the late Muammar Gadaffi, in 2011.

The country has been split between two rival administrations since 2014, with the internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) based in the northwest, and the Government of National Stability (GNS), which is located in the east.

Landmark elections were set to be held in December 2021 but scrapped due to several factors, including disputes over the eligibility of candidates.

Libyans want national elections

Ms. Koury began her remarks by congratulating the Libyan people on the successful holding of the first phase of local elections on 16 November.

“The holding of these elections is a reminder that the Libyan people yearn to exercise their right to select those who govern them,” she said.

The top official took up her post eight months ago. Since then, she has “met Libyans from all walks of life and they have repeatedly conveyed to me a sense of urgency and to hold national elections.”

She told the Council that Libyans are anxious about their country’s future.

“The status quo is unsustainable and has persisted for too long,” she said, noting that “unilateral actions pursued by political elites have deeply eroded Libya’s institutions into parallel and competing structures.”

Challenges to overcome

Ms. Koury said she is mindful of mounting challenges that must be overcome.

She described the recent reinstatement of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank as “an important milestone”, following resolution of a stand-off over leadership and its suspension for over a decade.

“To effectively implement monetary policy and contribute to economic stabilization, the Central Bank leadership and Board must be free to act independently, transparently and with integrity, without conflicts of interests, in concert with other oversight institutions,” she said.

Arbitrary detentions and regional instability

Meanwhile, arbitrary arrests and detention persist, and she urged the authorities to grant UNSMIL unimpeded access to all detention centres.

“I am very concerned about deaths in custody,” she added. “Since I last briefed the Council, four Libyans, including two women, have died in custody. Transparent investigations into these deaths are needed and those responsible must be held accountable.”

Furthermore, regional instability is also having a grave impact on Libya. She said that since the start of the conflict in neighbouring Sudan in April 2023, “an exponentially growing number of Sudanese refugees” have crossed the border, with an average of 400 to 500 arrivals a day.

‘Seize the opportunity’

Having presented her plan to the Council, Ms. Koury urged the international community to support it.

“Libya’s guns largely remain silent, but it is neither stable nor at peace,” she said.

“Against the backdrop of persistent foreign involvement, regional changes and growing economic headwinds, we must collectively seize the opportunity to achieve a lasting political settlement.”

She stressed that the plan’s success “first and foremost requires political will and the commitment of Libyan actors to refrain from unilateral actions that continue to entrench institutional divisions and polarization.”

She reiterated, however, that “unity of purpose and coordinated support from Libya’s regional and international partners” is equally crucial.

“The Libyan people have shown that not only do they desire change, but they have the capacity to reach agreements through compromise and make lasting progress and hold elections. And they need your unified support,” she said.

