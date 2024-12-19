‘We Must Not Normalise The War In Ukraine,’ Warns Country Coordinator

18 December 2024

The UN’s top official in the country – who also coordinates all the organization’s humanitarian work there – emphasised the urgent need for peace, justice, and sustained international support.

In October and November alone, over 2,180 civilian deaths and injuries were verified.

The intense fighting has also led to a stream of evacuations, with nearly 40,000 people displaced from frontline areas in the past two months.

Elderly and disabled worst hit

Mr. Schmale highlighted the heightened vulnerability of marginalised groups while recounting meeting two elderly evacuees in Dnipro, who shared their despair after losing everything to the war.

“Understandably, they expressed a pessimistic outlook for a better future,” he noted.

He voiced concerns for people with disabilities as he observed firsthand their plight during a visit to a transit centre.

“I observed how incredibly challenging it is for people with disabilities to cope with the traumas and disruptions caused by the ongoing war,” he underscored.

Resilience in crisis

Amid the devastation, frontline humanitarian workers have continued to serve communities in crisis.

In Donetsk, doctors and health staff, supported by the World Health Organization, provide essential healthcare in extremely harsh conditions.

However, as Ukraine enters its third winter since the full-scale invasion, below-zero temperatures and systematic attacks on energy infrastructure pose significant risks.

Recent strikes in late November and mid-December caused widespread blackouts, affecting millions and leaving vulnerable populations in high-rise buildings without heating, clean water, or functioning sewage systems.

“The attacks have already severely worsened the dire situation for the most vulnerable populations,” the coordinator warned.

Addressing the winter crisis

The UN’s humanitarian winter response plan aims to address emergency needs, including providing solid fuel, cash assistance, and water system repairs.

However, $500 million is required to fully implement these efforts by March 2025.

Additionally, a broader humanitarian appeal for $2.2 billion is being prepared for 2025 to assist an estimated 12.7 million people.

This includes sustaining early recovery programmes, such as education, while addressing critical emergency needs.

Concluding his statement, the Resident Coordinator delivered a powerful message: “We must not normalise the war in Ukraine.”

“The guns must fall silent and there must be peace with accountability and justice served in full respect of the UN Charter and the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” he emphasised.

