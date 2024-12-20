Vanuatu Quake: UNICEF Aotearoa Launches Urgent Fundraising Appeal For 40,000 Children In Need

In the wake of the 7.3 earthquake that struck Vanuatu on Tuesday, UNICEF Aotearoa has launched a fundraising appeal to meet the urgent needs of the 40,000 impacted children and their families.

Reports from Port Vila indicate a rise in children hospitalised due to contaminated water sources, a lack of medical supplies and sterile environments to properly treat patients, and significant concern for the mental wellbeing of children as they struggle to process the trauma of the earthquake.

UNICEF Pacific Chief of Vanuatu Field Office, Eric Durpaire, is deeply concerned about the rise in waterborne illnesses in children.

"We already saw an increase of children with diarrhea cases, meaning they have started to drink contaminated water because the water supply has been broken," says Dupaire.

Severe diarrhea, caused often by contaminated water sources, can be life-threatening for young children, as can the dehydration that follows. UNICEF Aotearoa is calling on kiwis to urgently help secure safe water for children, so they can recover from the impacts of the quake.

UNICEF Aotearoa CEO Michelle Sharp says, "Our Pacific neighbours need our help. Children are sick and scared, and right now they don’t have access to the things they need to stay safe and heal from the trauma of the earthquake.

"In Aotearoa we know all too well the lasting impacts that earthquakes of this magnitude can have on communities. We also know all about the power of people around the motu extending their generosity to help get people who are struggling back on their feet. We’re asking kiwis to extend that to the children of Vanuatu today."

New Zealanders can donate to help children and their families in Vanuatu at https://www.unicef.org.nz/appeals/vanuatu-earthquake-appeal.

