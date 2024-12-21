Migrants With Disabilities Facing Dual Neglect: UN Committees

GENEVA (18 December 2024) – On International Migrants Day, the Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families (CMW) and the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) called for action to address the intersecting and compounded hardship endured by migrants with disabilities. The two Committees jointly issued the following statement today:

“Raising awareness in just one day is not enough to address the critical situation faced by migrants with disabilities. However, days like 18 December provide an opportunity to spotlight their struggle, especially since they are often overlooked in official statistics.

Migrants with disabilities have mostly been ignored, making it difficult for them to cope with adverse circumstances associated with migration. Some migrants have acquired an impairment in their place of origin, yet decide to take the risk in search of better living conditions. Others may develop an impairment during their journey, such as getting injured while crossing jungle and desert areas, being chased and detained by law enforcement authorities or falling off of cargo trains they were travelling in.

Those who arrive at their destination as migrants continue to face risks of further injuries, as they often work in high-risk sectors, such as construction, mining, agriculture or cleaning, among others, and are therefore more likely to suffer work-related accidents. As migrants and persons with disabilities, they face further discrimination, job insecurity and challenges in disability assessment, limiting their access to health care, rehabilitation services, social protection, education and other rights.

In this context, we urge States to ensure the visibility of migrants with disabilities by collecting and analysing relevant data to accurately formulate public policies, social programmes or other governmental measures that facilitate access to basic services, reduce marginalisation and discrimination, and achieve full social inclusion.

We also recognize the important support provided by government institutions and civil society organizations, but we must emphasize that services for migrants and persons with disabilities are often managed separately. We recommend that these entities join forces and strengthen their collaboration and coordination to address the situation of intersectional and compound vulnerability more effectively. Support to migrants with disabilities, including refugees and displaced persons, should involve all fronts, including the family environment, and disability certificates should be equally recognized in countries of transit and destination to enable migrants with disabilities to fully exercise their rights. By protecting human rights, we protect our future.”

© Scoop Media

