WFP Delivers Aid To Over 800,000 In Sudan's Hunger Hotspots

17 December 2024

The surge in aid follows a large-scale effort launched by WFP to address the growing humanitarian crisis caused by the conflict that erupted in April 2023.

October marked a record month, with WFP reaching 2.8 million people across Sudan with food, cash, and nutrition assistance – the highest monthly total since the start of the conflict.

Reaching hunger hotspots

WFP is supporting people across Sudan with a focus on reaching 14 hunger hotspots, including embattled locations in Darfur, Kordofan, Khartoum, and Gezira.

Despite volatile and dangerous conditions, aid has reached areas such as the Zamzam, Abu Shouk, and Al Salam camps in North Darfur, and Internally Displaced People (IDP) communities in Central and South Darfur.

In West Darfur’s Kereneik and Sirba, food assistance has reached thousands, providing critical lifelines to communities facing the risk of famine.

Zamzam camp in North Darfur, the only location globally where famine has been confirmed, has been a focal point of WFP’s efforts.

Since September, around 135,000 people in the camp have received aid, with recent deliveries reaching 12,500 individuals.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Another convoy carrying aid for over 70,000 people is currently on its way via the Adre border crossing in Chad, though deteriorating security conditions pose ongoing challenges.

Navigating conflict zones

WFP has significantly ramped up food assistance, dispatching four times more aid in November compared to September. However, conflict continues to disrupt critical supply routes.

Fighting in Um Rawwaba, North Kordofan, forced a convoy bound for North and South Kordofan to return to safety. These supplies are now being rerouted to accessible areas.

In South Darfur, a convoy originally intended for Zamzam camp was redirected to Kalma Camp due to insecurity, providing aid to nearly 15,000 people.

Cross-border operations from Chad remain vital. However, rising violence along these corridors is increasing risks for humanitarian workers and supplies.

Cash-based assistance expands

WFP has also increased cash assistance, helping over two million people in Sudan this year – 10 times more than in January.

Cash and voucher transfers are critical in regions where physical access remains limited, though Sudan’s ongoing liquidity crisis continues to hinder operations.

Race against time

As conflict rages and humanitarian needs surge, WFP is racing to adapt and expand its assistance to the 1.7 million people in Sudan facing famine or the risk of famine.

Sudan’s conflict has created one of the world’s most complex humanitarian crises, with millions of lives hanging in the balance as the fighting shows no sign of abating.

© Scoop Media

