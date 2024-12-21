Tensions Escalating Over DPR Korea, Political Affairs Chief Warns Security Council

18 December 2024

Briefing ambassadors, Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo highlighted the need for de-escalation and dialogue, while also noting “indications” that DPRK is continuing to actively pursue its nuclear weapons programme.

“Diplomatic engagement remains the only pathway to sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” she said.

She welcomed offers to engage in dialogue with DPRK, without preconditions.

Military advance

Ms. DiCarlo said North Korea was “working towards” achieving new military capabilities in line with a five-year plan it announced in January 2021.

This includes the 2024 launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs) and short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs). There are also reports of the existence of a second uranium enrichment plant in Kangson, in addition to the uranium enrichment facility in Yongbyon.

Additionally, the DPRK attempted to launch a military reconnaissance satellite and showcased weapon systems it produced at an exhibition in the capital Pyongyang, in violation of Security Council resolutions.

“Their open display demonstrates that the DPRK is far from slowing down its ballistic missile programme,” Ms. DiCarlo warned.

The conflict in Ukraine

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Ms. DiCarlo also addressed reports of military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine, including the alleged transfer of over 13,000 containers of ammunition, missiles, and artillery – reports which have not been verified by the UN.

Media reports also suggest that North Korean troops have received training and equipment in Russia and have been deployed in Russia’s Kursk region fighting alongside Russian forces.

“While the United Nations is not in a position to verify these claims, they are a cause for concern,” Ms. DiCarlo said, echoing a warning issued by Secretary-General António Guterres.

The reported deployment of thousands of troops from the DPRK to the conflict zone and their involvement in the fighting adds fuel to the fire, further escalating and internationalizing this explosive conflict, she stated.

“We reiterate our call on all relevant actors to refrain from any steps that may lead to spillover and intensification of the war in Ukraine.”

Uphold sanctions regime

Ms. DiCarlo said that in line with several resolutions, including resolution 1718, the DPRK “shall cease the export of all arms and related

Materiel”, and that all Member States “shall prohibit the procurement of such arms and related materiel” from the DPRK by their nationals.

Recalling the legally binding nature of relevant resolutions, she reiterated the Secretary-General’s assertion that any relationship a country has with the DPRK “must entirely abide by the relevant Security Council sanctions.”

Concluding her briefing, Ms. DiCarlo also highlighted the reportedly dire humanitarian situation in the country, urging authorities to expedite the return of the UN Country Team to strengthen support for its people and advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

© Scoop Media

