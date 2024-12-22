Syria: Experts Advocate For Sovereignty, Democratic Reconstruction And Respect For Human Rights

GENEVA (20 December 2024) – A group of independent human rights experts* today called for unified support for Syria in its critical transition following the fall of the Assad regime.

“This represents a watershed moment in the region’s history, offering an opportunity for lasting peace, justice and reconciliation, democratic governance and the restoration of Syria’s sovereignty,” the experts said.

They called for full respect of Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty, emphasising that the lawlessness, violence, and persistent violations of international law, in particular international human rights and humanitarian law, must come to an end.

“The international community must work together for the rehabilitation of the country, based on democratic, inclusive principles that respect human rights of all people in Syria, with specific attention to minorities and discriminated or marginalised groups, women, people who are particularly vulnerable due to their sexual orientation or gender identity, persons with disabilities, children, internally displaced persons and returning refugees,” the experts said.

They emphasised that justice for the victims of atrocities, including torture, sexual and gender-based violence, enforced disappearances unlawful killings and trafficking in persons is paramount. They urged the release of all persons arbitrarily detained across the country and called for safeguarding all evidence of gross human rights and international humanitarian law violations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Justice should be pursued for all crimes committed, regardless of the perpetrator, through a credible judicial system focused on accountability, reparations, reconciliation and not revenge. It is vital that such processes conform fully with international human rights standards and remain free from any form of revanchism. The involvement of civil society and human rights defenders in a just transition is crucially important for the process to be credible,” the experts said.

Syria has endured major foreign interventions, transforming the country into the site of an extensive proxy war, involving also private actors. The continuing military interventions, like the recent unprovoked, illegal attacks by Israel, its occupation of more Syrian territory in the Golan Heights and other air-attacks and incursions into north-east and central Syria, put grave obstacles to the rehabilitation process and destabilize the region.

“While international support and cooperation for Syria’s rebuilding is essential, the rehabilitation process must remain free of foreign interference or aggression” the experts said. “The political transition must be Syrian-led and Syrian-owned. It must be inclusive, non-sectarian, and considerate of the interests of all components of Syrian society.”

They called for the formation of a fully representative Government conducted through a transparent process in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

The conflict has devastated Syria’s environment and civilian infrastructure, including widespread destruction of housing that could amount to potential domicide, the experts said, calling for substantial international resources to be directed towards humanitarian assistance and reconstruction efforts. Reconstruction and rehabilitation should address the environmental impacts of the conflict, including rendering harmless any toxic or other hazardous remnants of war.

“Priority must be given to rebuilding in a human rights-based manner, ensuring the safe and dignified return of refugees and displaced persons who wish to return home,” the experts said.

“However, States should not forcibly return Syrian nationals or former residents of Syria, including Palestinian refugees to the country,” they added.

The experts called for participation and leadership of women in the peacebuilding and transitional process, recognition of gender equality and full protection of their rights.

“We express our support for the people of Syria and their journey towards a democratic future and inclusive development they rightly deserve” the experts said.

“All foreign occupying military forces should leave Syria, and all territorial incursions and attacks should cease without delay.”

“We also call on all States concerned to repatriate their nationals and provide effective protection, in particular women and children, who are arbitrarily detained by de facto authorities in north-east Syria, since the collapse of the Islamic State in the Levant in 2019.”

The experts called for the immediate lifting of sanctions and urged all parties and relevant organisations to prioritise the humanitarian needs of the Syrian population.

*The experts: George Katrougalos, Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order; Balakrishnan Rajagopal, Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing; Gina Romero, Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association; Marcos A. Orellana, Special Rapporteur on the implications for human rights of the environmentally sound management and disposal of hazardous substances and wastes; Alice Jill Edwards, Special Rapporteur on Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment; Siobhán Mullally, Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children; Astrid Puentes Riaño, Special Rapporteur on the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment; Paula Gaviria Betancur, Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons; Morris Tidball-Binz, Special Rapporteur on extra-judicial summary or arbitrary executions; Ben Saul, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism; Surya Deva, Special Rapporteur on the right to development; Nicolas Levrat, Special Rapporteur on Minority issues; Graeme Reid, Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity; Tlaleng Mofokeng, Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health; Heba Hagrass, Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities; Olivier De Schutter, Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights; Beatriz Miranda-Galarza, Special Rapporteur on the elimination of discrimination against persons affected by leprosy (Hansen’s disease) and their family members; Mama Fatima Singhateh, Special Rapporteur on the sale, sexual exploitation and sexual abuse of children; Laura Nyirinkindi (Chair), Claudia Flores (Vice-Chair), Dorothy Estrada Tanck, Ivana Krstić, and Haina Lu, Working group on discrimination against women and girls; Tomoya Obokata, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, including its causes and consequences; Jovana Jezdimirovic Ranito (Chair-Rapporteur), Ravindran Daniel, Michelle Small, Joana de Deus Pereira, Andrés Macías Tolosa Working Group on the use of mercenaries; Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders; Gabriella Citroni (Chair-Rapporteur), Grażyna Baranowska (Vice-Chair), Aua Baldé, Ana Lorena Delgadillo Pérez and Mohammed Al-Obaidi, Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances; Bina D’Costa (Chair), Barbara G. Reynolds, Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent; Reem Alsalem, Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and consequences; Farida Shaheed, Special Rapporteur on the right to education; Margaret Satterthwaite, Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers; Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation; Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression; Elizabeth Salmón, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea; Ms Ashwini K.P. Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

© Scoop Media

