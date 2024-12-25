Syria: UN Health Agency Launches $56.4 Million Appeal To Meet Critical Needs

24 December 2024

By Vibhu Mishra

In addition, the developments since late November, culminating with the overthrow of the Assad regime added new dimensions to the crisis, including population displacements as well as return of Syrian refugees from neighbouring countries.

Since November 2024, over 882,000 Syrians have been displaced amid surging violence, further straining the country’s fragile healthcare system. Attacks on health facilities also escalated, with 37 incidents reported in the past month, according to WHO.

Over half of Syria’s hospitals are now non-functional, and 141 health facilities in northern Aleppo and Idlib face imminent closure due to funding shortages.

Healthcare under unprecedented strain

“The health infrastructure in Syria is severely strained, more than ever,” said Christina Bethke, acting WHO Representative for the country.

“Our teams are currently providing care through mobile clinics, restoring immunization services and integrating mental health support into health facilities, especially for those affected by trauma. This appeal is about safeguarding health and dignity while offering Syrians hope for a safer future.”

Fully funded, WHO’s six-month strategy aims to further strengthen trauma care, deploy ambulances, restore maternal and child health services, enhance disease surveillance, and enable timely patient referrals.

The agency also aims to bolster health system coordination through its hub in Gaziantep, Türkiye, which coordinates assistance to about five million Syrians, including those in hard-to-reach areas.

UNHCR highlights refugee challenges

Meanwhile, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported significant challenges for displaced populations and returning refugees, particularly for vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities, women and children.

Those returning from neighbouring countries face severe hardships, with destroyed homes forcing them to live in tents, with extended family members or pay exorbitant rental fees.

Unexploded ordnance (UXO) particularly in agricultural land or homes near former frontline areas pose significant risks. Returnees also cited the need for legal assistance, psychosocial support and school rehabilitation.

In response, UNHCR partners in Aleppo, Hassakeh, Ar-Raqqa and rural Tartous have resumed protection activities, including programmes to keep children engaged, livelihood grants, relief distribution, prevention of sexual violence, and awareness sessions on UXOs and other harmful objects.

