World News In Brief: Death Toll Rises In Darfur, Cyclone Chido Latest, São Tomé And Príncipe Takes Development Step

16 December 2024

According to news reports citing local sources, paramilitaries from the so-called Rapid Support Forces who have been battling the forces of the military Government for 18 months, launched a missile attack at the weekend which killed more than 30 people in the city, while a drone attack on Friday reportedly killed nine and wounded 20 at the Saudi Hospital in El Fasher.

Attacks include the repeated shelling of the Zamzam displacement camp since the beginning of this month, said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, briefing correspondents in New York.

“The camp hosts hundreds of thousands of people and famine conditions were confirmed there earlier this year.”

In response to the deaths in the city in recent days, Mr. Dujarric condemned all civilian killings “wherever they occur”.

‘Deplorable’ attacks

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said of the attack on the main hospital that it was no longer operational, describing all attacks on healthcare as "deplorable", in a post on X.

“This is part of a broader escalation of attacks across Darfur and in other areas of Sudan,” the Spokesperson added, reiterating the call from UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA, for an immediate ceasefire

“We reiterate that international humanitarian law must be respected. Civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, are not targets,” he added.

Cyclone Chido: Humanitarians rush aid to affected areas

After Cyclone Chido made landfall in the French island territory of Mayotte at the weekend, leaving an unknown number of dead and destruction on a massive scale, UN teams began aid distribution in Cabo Delgado province, in northern Mozambique – following the deadly storm making landfall there.

Around two million people are at risk in Mozambique, including 627,000 identified as being at “high risk”.

In an alert, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said that voluntary evacuation plans began to be circulated on 8 December, reaching more than 400,000 people.

The UN agency reported that in less than 24 hours, emergency food assistance reached around 500 cyclone-affected families in temporary accommodation centres in Pemba district alone.

Humanitarians have been on high alert since the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte experienced its worst cyclone in almost a century on Saturday. Media reports showed trees uprooted and houses smashed, while communities faced power cuts and fears over a lack of drinking water.

Close cooperation

The UN is working closely with the Government in Mozambique to assess the damage and humanitarian impact.

For its part, UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, and partners are providing water and sanitation supplies to mitigate disease risks as the region is already grappling with a cholera outbreak.

Preliminary figures indicate that 140,000 people have been impacted across Cabo Delgado Province, where more than one million people are already in need of assistance due to the ongoing conflict, said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

“Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that in the most impacted districts – including Mecufi and Metuge – people urgently need shelter, they need water, they need sanitation, hygiene, health and protection assistance,” he added.

Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, allocated $4 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to support early response efforts.

São Tomé and Príncipe takes major development step

The UN has congratulated São Tomé and Príncipe on its official graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category.

The Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UNOHRLLS) said the milestone “marks a significant achievement in the country’s development journey and reflects its sustained efforts to achieve robust economic growth, enhance human development, and improve resilience against vulnerabilities.”

The graduation also underscores the international community's collective push to support LDCs overall and is “the result of years of strategic planning, effective policymaking, and international partnerships,” added OHRLLS in a statement.

The UN Committee for Development Policy recommended the country’s graduation after it met the necessary criteria based on per capita income, human assets, and economic and environmental vulnerability indices.

Notable accomplishments include the increase in universal health coverage from 47 per cent in 2010 to 59 per cent by 2021 and being ranked 11th among 54 African nations in the 2021 Ibrahim Index of African Governance.

“The graduation of São Tomé and Príncipe is a historic milestone that underscores the resilience, vision, and determination of its government and people,” said Rabab Fatima, High Representative for OHRLLS.

“This achievement is a powerful testament to the impact of effective partnership and multilateral cooperation, offering both a model and an inspiration for other LDCs working to overcome structural challenges and achieve sustainable development.”

