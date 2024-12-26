Supporting The Syrian People During A Historic Moment Of Transition

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

December 16, 2024

This week, I traveled to the Middle East for intensive discussions with partners about the transition from Assad’s regime. For the first time in decades, Syria has an opportunity to have a government that truly serves its people, not dominated by a dictator, religious or ethnic group, or outside power.

It is a time of both promise and peril for Syria and its neighbors.

That’s why our focus in the region is to support the Syrian people as they transition away from Assad’s brutal dictatorship. This is not choosing a path for Syria, but making sure the Syrian people have the opportunity to choose their path forward.

Certain basic principles are essential to any credible, transparent transition process as the Syrian people emerge from the past dominated by Assad. A transitional government must be inclusive and non-sectarian. It should uphold and protect the rights of all Syrians, including minorities and women. It should preserve critical state institutions and deliver essential services. It should ensure that Syria does not pose a threat to its neighbors by serving as a base for terrorism, or ally with groups like ISIS. It needs to also ensure that any chemical weapons are secured and destroyed.

These principles are critical as well to unlocking international recognition and support that Syria very much needs after decades of dictatorship, conflict, corruption, and isolation.

Need for a Unified Approach

During the many calls and meetings I had with partners in the region, there was strong agreement on the need for a unified approach to advancing these ideas. That was the basis of my conversation with King Abdullah in Jordan and President Erdogan in Türkiye, and with other partners in the region.

We’re also very focused on preventing any actor inside or outside the country from putting their narrow self-interests ahead of the interests of the Syrian people, especially in this delicate moment. That includes ISIS, which no doubt will seek to regroup. The United States is determined to prevent that from happening.

We also want to make sure that we’re supporting those people and organizations that are working to find the thousands of people – children, women, and men – who disappeared during the Assad regime. That includes American journalist Austin Tice. We’re determined to find him and bring him home to his family and loved ones.

This is a moment of tremendous potential opportunity for Syria, and we’re determined to do everything we can to help the Syrian people realize their aspirations.

