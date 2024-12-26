U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Contributors To Iran’s UAV And Missile Programs

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

December 18, 2024

The United States is imposing sanctions on one individual and two Iran-based entities that support proliferation of Iran’s ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which continues to destabilize the Middle East and enables Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The two entities, designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13949, assist Iran’s production of Shaheed-136 one way attack UAVs that Iran has supplied to Russia for use against Ukraine, including against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The individual, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace Force Deputy Commander, Brigadier General Sayyed Hosein Majid Mousavi Eftekhari, is designated pursuant to E.O. 13382 for having engaged in activities that have materially contributed to Iran’s ballistic missile program.

The United States remains concerned about Iran’s proliferation of weapons in the region and globally. Today’s sanctions are a part of ongoing efforts to disrupt Iran’s dangerous proliferation of armed UAVs and ballistic missiles, which Iran employs in its efforts to destabilize the Middle East and beyond, and to impose costs on any intermediaries that support Iran in its proliferation activities.

E.O. 13949 targets individuals and entities that have engaged in activities that materially contribute to the supply, sale, or transfer, directly or indirectly, to or from Iran, or for the use in or benefit of Iran, of arms or related material, including spare parts. E.O. 13382 targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

The Department of the Treasury is concurrently designating two entities and two individuals involved in supporting Iran’s UAV and missile programs pursuant to Executive Order 13382.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

