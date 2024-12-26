Reward Increased Up To $15 Million For Information Leading To Arrest And/or Conviction Of Cartel Leader

December 4, 2024

Today, the U.S. Department of State is announcing a reward offer increase under the Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP) of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Mexican national Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho.” Oseguera Cervantes is the co-founder and current leader of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), a violent drug cartel in Mexico responsible for trafficking fentanyl and other illicit drugs into the United States.

Since 2017, Oseguera Cervantes has been indicted several times in the United States for drug trafficking. Most recently, in April 2022, Oseguera was charged with engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise; conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl for importation into the United States; and use of a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking crimes. Oseguera is a fugitive.

Today’s reward increase is offered under the NRP, which supports law enforcement efforts to identify and bring to justice major violators of U.S. narcotics laws. If you have information, please contact the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) via text or WhatsApp at +1-213-237-9990 or by email at MENCHOTIPS@dea.gov. The DEA also seeks tips for other CJNG leaders, Audias Flores-Silva and Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, both of whom have Department of State reward offers of up to $5 million for their arrest and/or conviction.

ALL IDENTITIES ARE KEPT STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL. Government officials and employees are not eligible for rewards.

