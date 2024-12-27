Gaza: Ongoing Civilian Casualties Amid Aid Challenges

The relentless fighting in the Gaza Strip, which began last October, continues to cause widespread destruction and drive displacement, according to a note issued by the UN Spokesperson’s Office.

“The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stresses once again that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, must be protected and spared from attacks,” the note stated.

The note also cited reports that Israeli authorities continue to deny and impede aid missions across the war-ravaged enclave.

“Out of 12 UN requests for coordinated humanitarian movements yesterday, six requests were denied outright, three were cancelled by the organizers due to security or logistical challenges, one was approved but faced impediments, and two others were facilitated and accomplished,” the note stated.

“One attempt to reach besieged parts of North Gaza governorate was denied yesterday and another one today,” it added.

Despite access restrictions and insecurity, aid organizations are working tirelessly to assist the most vulnerable as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens.

With most families unable to afford basic food, prices have skyrocketed. Reports indicate that a 25-kilogram bag of wheat flour is now priced between $160 and $190.

“Humanitarian partners working to address hunger in Gaza estimate that as of mid-December, 10,000 metric tonnes of wheat flour are needed to distribute one bag of flour to all families in Deir al Balah, Khan Younis and Rafah,” the note said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Without this, food insecurity in central and southern areas of the Strip will only worsen.”

UN Mission urges protection of ceasefire in Lebanon

Meanwhile, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) stressed that any actions threatening the fragile cessation of hostilities, agreed last month between Israel and Lebanon, must cease.

“Israel and Lebanon have recommitted to full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701,” UNIFIL in a statement, calling on both parties to use the newly established Mechanism as agreed to address outstanding issues.

UNIFIL also called for the timely withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) in southern Lebanon as part of the full implementation of the resolution as a comprehensive path toward peace.

It also noted concern over destruction caused by the IDF in residential areas, agricultural land and road networks in southern Lebanon, adding that such actions violate resolution 1701.

“UNIFIL stands ready to play its role in supporting both countries meet their obligations and monitoring progress,” the Mission said.

“This includes ensuring the area south of the Litani River is free of any armed personnel, assets or weapons other than those of the Government of Lebanon and UNIFIL as well as respect for the Blue Line.”

It added that UN peacekeepers will continue their mandated tasks, including monitoring and reporting all violations of resolution 1701 to the Security Council.

© Scoop Media

