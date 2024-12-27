Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

WHO Chief Unharmed Following Israeli Airstrike At Yemen Airport

Friday, 27 December 2024, 11:55 am
Press Release: UN News

Tedros was in Yemen to negotiation the release of UN staffers who have been held hostage by the Houthi movement for several months, and assess the health and humanitarian situation in the country.

With the mission concluded, explained the WHO chief, he and his team were about to board their flight out of the country, when the airport came under attack. As well as two reported deaths, a member of his plane’s crew was injured.

The air traffic control tower and the departure lounge were both damaged. Tedros and his team were just metres away but are unharmed.

The strike is reportedly one of two that took place in Houthi-led Sana’a on Thursday, with the second hitting the Ras Issa port, killing one person.

On behalf of WHO, Tedros sent his condolences to the families whose loved ones lost their lives in the attack.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 