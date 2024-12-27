WHO Chief Unharmed Following Israeli Airstrike At Yemen Airport

Tedros was in Yemen to negotiation the release of UN staffers who have been held hostage by the Houthi movement for several months, and assess the health and humanitarian situation in the country.

With the mission concluded, explained the WHO chief, he and his team were about to board their flight out of the country, when the airport came under attack. As well as two reported deaths, a member of his plane’s crew was injured.

The air traffic control tower and the departure lounge were both damaged. Tedros and his team were just metres away but are unharmed.

The strike is reportedly one of two that took place in Houthi-led Sana’a on Thursday, with the second hitting the Ras Issa port, killing one person.

On behalf of WHO, Tedros sent his condolences to the families whose loved ones lost their lives in the attack.

