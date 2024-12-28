Statement Of Support For Cuba’s Sovereign March

27th December, 2024

‘A people united can never be defeated’. This is true of the determination of the Cuban people, who are ever united in their condemnation, rejection and resistance towards any outside attempts to meddle in their country’s sovereign matters. The December 20th, 2024 gathering across the length and breadth of Cuba was dubbed to what many referred to as the most significant sovereign march in the Caribbean nation’s recent history.

The nationwide march brought together Cubans from all walks of life to vent out their grievances against the U. S. blockade, the U. S. destabilization efforts, which are all aimed at inciting hatreds, violence and regime change, the U. S. coercive and collective punishment, and, as well as against the U. S. continued demonisation and misrepresentation of the State of Cuba.

In the December 20th sovereign march, the people of Cuba vent out three grievances, which include an immediate end to the 62 (Sixty-two) years economic, commercial and financial blockade; an end to U. S. government’s regime change miasma in Cuba and deleting Cuba on the hate-filled U. S. list of State sponsor of terrorism. During this historic march also, the Cuban people reinforced their resolved never to succumb to imperialist aggression. Many observers believe that this march was in deed an expression of the Cuban people’s rejection of the U. S. criminal campaign and coercive measures against their country.

From afar in Africa, the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS) applauds the Cuban people for uniting behind their authentic leaders, sending a clear message to the outside world, especially to the U. S. government that enough is enough and they must leave Cuba alone to manage its own internal matters peacefully, and without compromising the demands and aspirations of the Cuban nation. The historic march was also, a clear sign of unity amongst the Cuban people against rising threats of fascism, neo-fascism, imperialism, terrorism in different forms, and all related chains of oppression.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The issues at the heart of Cuba’s sovereign march are important and deserve the full support and solidarity of the global world. To say that the U. S. unilateral blockade against Cuba is heinous and constitute a crime against humanity, is to say the obvious. We urge the international community to lend its ears to the concerns of the Cuban people and its friends in the international community.

Placing Cuba on U. S. list of sponsor of terrorism is completely erroneous, misleading and ill-intentioned. Cuba should not be mistaken for the ongoing terrorism in Libya, South Sahara Africa, or the Middle-east. Cuba is no threat to any country, let alone to its neighbours, including the United States. Cuba has no military base outside its territory and has never indulged in acts that posed threat to global security. On the contrary, Cuba, like former colonies to European colonisers is a victim of state sponsor of terrorism.

We believe ending U. S. blockade and other coercive measures against Cuba are the necessary and urgent point of departure for meaningful solidarity with the Cuban people. The call for the U. S. to do away with outdated practices and prejudices towards Cuba and the Cuban people is as fresh as ever. The US must end its painful blockade, and immediately cease all oppressive measures against Cuba. We make this global appeal for justice and an end to the degradation and dehumanisation of the Cuban nation.

The truth cannot be killed. It is natural for the U. S. to throw in the towel and seek ways to engage in meaningful dialogue with Cuba, and take steps to uphold United Nations Charter and cherished principles, and international humanitarian law, which guarantee Cuba’s independence, national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ending the blockade and other coercive measures and collective punishment on the Cuban people would be vital to U. S. interest. Restoring ties and diplomatic relations with Cuba underpins U. S. international reputation. The U. S. friendly and harmonious relationship with Cuba is vital in the fight to rid the global village of the menace of terrorism and other transnational organised crimes.

The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS) is a not-for-profit that strives to preserve the legacy of Hugo Chavez. The Foundation serves as a voice for peace, dignity and environmental justice. Our solidarity with the Cuban people is unflinching.

Hands Off Cuba now! Solidarity with Cuba ever!!

Signed:

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

International Executive Director and President of the Governing Council of the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS).

© Scoop Media

