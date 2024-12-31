Urgent Call To Action: Human Rights Violations Against Healthcare Workers And Patients Of Kamal Adwan Hospital

The international community must respond to the escalating human rights violations targeting healthcare workers and patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip. Reports of attacks on this vital medical facility highlight grave breaches of international humanitarian law and the rights of civilians in conflict zones.

Kamal Adwan Hospital, a lifeline for tens of thousands of people, has been subjected to direct assaults, obstructing critical medical services. Healthcare workers, striving to save lives under relentless pressure, face life-threatening dangers daily. Patients, including vulnerable children and the elderly, are being denied their fundamental right to safe and accessible medical care.

In recent weeks, eyewitness accounts and verified reports have revealed:

The deliberate targeting of ambulances and medical personnel en route to assist the injured.

Significant damage to hospital infrastructure, severely limiting its operational capacity.

Psychological trauma inflicted on patients and healthcare providers due to repeated threats and attacks.

These actions contravene the Geneva Conventions, which unequivocally protect medical facilities and personnel in times of war and conflict. The targeting of healthcare facilities is a war crime and an aƯront to human dignity.

We call on the international community to take immediate and decisive action by:

1. Condemning the attacks: Governments, human rights organizations, and civil society must denounce these acts unequivocally.

2. Demanding accountability: Pressure must be exerted on those responsible for these violations to face justice.

3. Supporting the healthcare system: Immediate humanitarian aid, including medical supplies and equipment, must be delivered to Kamal Adwan Hospital and other aƯected facilities.

4. Ensuring protection: The international community must push for mechanisms to guarantee the safety of healthcare workers and patients in conflict zones.

This crisis is a test of our collective humanity. The lives of the innocent should never be collateral damage. We urge all stakeholders to stand in solidarity with the healthcare workers and patients of Kamal Adwan Hospital and to demand an end to these unconscionable violations.

© Scoop Media

