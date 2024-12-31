More Air Force Flights Supporting Vanuatu Response

Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel disembark an Air Force C-130H at Base Auckland on their return to New Zealand from Vanuatu. Photo/Supplied.

Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) C-130H Hercules aircraft have carried out further flights as part of the New Zealand Government’s support to Vanuatu in the wake of the 7.3 magnitude earthquake which struck the Pacific nation on 17 December.

Two round-trip flights took place on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 December taking a small number of staff from various agencies to Vanuatu, and bringing home many whose tour of duty had concluded, most from Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

These flights were also used to return equipment no longer required, to be made ready for any other disaster support requirements in the region.

The two flights brought to seven the total number of Vanuatu flights carried out to date by No 40 Squadron. They include two flights by Boeing 757-200 aircraft which as well as disaster relief staff and equipment, brought home Kiwis being evacuated from Vanuatu.

RNZAF Air Component Commander, Air Commodore Andy Scott, said that after last weekend’s flights most of the people initially deployed by agencies to Vanuatu are now home.

“They have done outstanding work over there at a time of need for one of our Pacific neighbours. I am very proud of our Air Force personnel that worked so well with the teams across agencies at a time of the year when most are enjoying Christmas with their families, so well done to all involved in the response.

“No further flights are scheduled at the moment, but we’re ready to help if and when we’re needed,” he said.

The Hercules flights carried out by the C-130H aircraft are likely to be amongst their last operational tasks as they approach retirement next month after many decades of service. For the past few months they have been operating alongside the Squadron’s new C-130Js as the new aircraft complete their introduction into service activities.

Air Commodore Scott said the H fleet’s record of service is an extraordinary achievement.

“For nearly 60 years they have served the people of New Zealand, our Pacific Islands friends and neighbours, and further afield, often in extreme climatic environments and sometimes in other difficult circumstances. They have been iconic for us all - and they’re still going strong,” he said.

