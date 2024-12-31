Full Start List Announced For 2025 Santos Tour Down Under

The Santos Tour Down Under will feature eight current national champions across the men’s and women’s pelotons for the 25th edition of Australia’s greatest cycling race, as the official start list is released today.

Reigning Canadian National Champion Michael Woods returns to the streets of South Australia for the first time since 2019, alongside Italian National Champion Alberto Bettiol and three-time Australian National Road Race Champion (2022-24) Luke Plapp, who are both set to make their fifth appearance at the Santos Tour Down Under.

2024 Santos Tour Down Under runner-up Jhonatan Narváez will be looking to do one better this January following an exceptional 2024 where he claimed his second Ecuadorian National Road Race Championship and an individual stage at the Giro d’Italia.

Swiss National Champion Mauro Schmid will line up for Team Jayco Alula, whilst French National Champion Paul Lapeira will lead French team, Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team.

The women’s peloton will have three riders currently wearing their unique national jerseys with reigning Australian National Champion Ruby Roseman-Gannon being one to keep an eye on, whilst 2024 Women’s National Champions Ella Wyllie (New Zealand) and Noemi Rüegg (Switzerland) will be seeking to add to their national achievements.

The men’s race will be headlined by Geraint Thomas and Sam Welsford beside defending champion Stephen Williams and 2023 champion Jay Vine.

Other riders on the list include 2014 World Champion and two-time Tour de France stage winner, Michal Kwiatkowski, along with 2022 Paris – Roubaix winner, Dylan Van Baarle, both who will make their Santos Tour Down Under debut.

Reigning Tour de France Queen of the Mountain Justine Ghekiere will be joined by 2024 Olympic gold medallist and 2024 UCI World Championships Road Race runner-up Chloe Dygert alongside 2024 Olympic silver medallist Ally Wollaston, who returns as one-to-watch following her Stage 1 victory at the Santos Tour Down Under in 2024.

Former stage winner and local Adelaide rider Alexandra Manly will also be one to watch in the 110-rider field.

Santos Tour Down Under Race Director Stuart O’Grady OAM was excited by the strength of the peloton in both the men’s and women’s race.

“Having eight reigning national champions across the men’s and women’s pelotons shows the depth of quality we have in the field for our 25th anniversary, and I think we’ll see some unbelievable racing this summer.

Justine Ghekiere and Chloe Dygert are coming to South Australia fresh-off two highly decorated seasons in 2024 and getting both Michal Kwiatowski and Dylan Van Baarle out for their Santos Tour Down Under debut’s is great to see considering their cycling resumès.”

The Santos Tour Down Under is just around the corner, with ten days of elite racing and festival activity in Adelaide and regional South Australia.

Please visit tourdownunder.com.au for more information.

To see the full lists see here: tourdownunder.com.au/race/teams-and-riders

© Scoop Media

