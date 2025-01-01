Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Comment By UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Volker Türk On NGOs Employing Women In Afghanistan

Wednesday, 1 January 2025, 9:51 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

I am deeply alarmed at the recent announcement by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan that non-governmental organizations’ licenses will be revoked if they continue to employ Afghan women. This is absolutely the wrong path being taken by the de facto authorities.

In a letter dated 26 December, the de facto Ministry of Economy ordered national and international NGOs to comply with a decree issued two years ago which bars them from employing Afghan women.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains dire, with more than half the population living in poverty. NGOs play a vital role in providing critical life-saving assistance – to Afghan women, men, girls and boys - and this measure will directly impact the ability of the population to receive humanitarian aid.

I once again urge the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to revoke this deeply discriminatory decree, and all other measures which seek to eradicate women and girls’ access to education, work and public services, including healthcare, and that restrict their freedom of movement.

No country can progress - politically, economically or socially - while excluding half of its population from public life.

For the future of Afghanistan, the de facto authorities must change course.

