‘Hospitals Have Become Battlegrounds’: Gaza’s Health System On Brink Of Collapse

3 January 2025

In a Security Council meeting on Friday, Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, World Health Organization (WHO) representative for the West Bank and Gaza, painted a grim picture of the situation, emphasising that over 25 per cent of the 105,000 injured civilians now face life-changing injuries.

“At the current rate, it would take five to 10 years to evacuate all these critically ill patients,” Dr. Peeperkorn warned, noting that over 12,000 people remain on waiting lists for urgent treatment abroad.

System at breaking point

Only 16 of the region’s 36 hospitals remain partially operational, their collective capacity merely above 1,800 beds - entirely insufficient for the overwhelming medical needs.

“The health sector is being systematically dismantled,” Dr. Peeperkorn noted, citing shortages of medical supplies, equipment, and personnel.

Kamal Adwan Hospital, North Gaza's main healthcare facility, is among the latest casualties.

A December raid left the hospital severely damaged, forcing critical patients to be transferred to the Indonesian Hospital - another non-functional facility lacking essential supplies.

Meanwhile, Al-Awda Hospital, the last operational hospital in North Gaza, struggles to provide basic care amidst depleting resources, ongoing hostilities, and a precarious lack of access to vital medicines.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, called the destruction of hospitals a “human rights catastrophe” which “continues to unfold in Gaza before the eyes of the world.”

Addressing ambassadors, he detailed patterns of targeted attacks on healthcare facilities, including the killing and forced removal of patients and staff.

Health workers targeted

For healthcare professionals in Gaza, “wearing scrubs and white coats is like wearing a target on their backs,” said Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan from NGO, Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).

More than 1,000 healthcare workers have been killed since October 2023.

Despite the relentless violence, these professionals have continued their mission to save lives, often risking their own in the process.

“They are proud hard-working professionals who take their oath to care for their patients very seriously,” Dr. Haj-Hassan said.

Urgent action required

Dr. Peeperkorn and Mr. Türk joined voices in demanding increased humanitarian aid, expedited evacuations, and adherence to international humanitarian law.

“The protection of hospitals during warfare is paramount and must be respected by all sides, at all times,” Mr. Türk stressed.

WHO has verified 654 attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza since October 2023, resulting in 886 fatalities and 1,349 injuries.

Each attack leaves behind not just damaged buildings but also countless lives disrupted, denied access to essential care and stripped of dignity.

Despite the devastation, Gaza’s health system persists. “Against all odds, health workers, WHO and partners have kept services going as much as possible," said Dr. Peeperkorn.

The restoration of facilities like Al-Shifa and Nasser Medical Complex showcases the region’s ability to rebuild. "This is nothing short of a feat and is a reason to be hopeful,” he noted.

However, without a ceasefire and increased protection for health services, the future remains disheartening.

