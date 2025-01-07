CAPHRA Exposes Anti-Tobacco Funding Scandal: Violations Of International And U.S. Law Alleged

International NGOs Accused of Corruption, Policy Manipulation, and Breaking Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) today calls attention to a growing international scandal involving prominent anti-tobacco organisations and their alleged misuse of funds to manipulate policies in developing countries, potentially violating both local laws and the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

Recent investigations have revealed that the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK), a major recipient of funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies, has been placed under increased scrutiny by regulatory authorities. This comes in the wake of allegations of widespread corruption and undue influence over governmental policies in low- and middle-income countries, actions which may contravene the FCPA and local anti-bribery laws.

“This is not just philanthro-colonialism; it’s potentially criminal,” said Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator for CAPHRA. “These organisations, funded by billions from Bloomberg, are essentially buying policies in developing nations, with little regard for local needs, democratic processes, or international law.”

The scandal extends beyond CTFK, implicating other Bloomberg-funded entities in a vast network of influence that reaches into media, academia, and government agencies worldwide. Internal documents reveal a coordinated effort to draft legislation, manipulate public opinion, and sideline opposing viewpoints, raising serious questions about compliance with the FCPA’s anti-bribery provisions.

“What we’re seeing goes beyond public health advocacy. It’s a concerted attempt to impose a one-size-fits-all approach to tobacco control, regardless of its effectiveness or appropriateness for different populations. This may well constitute violations of the FCPA and local laws in multiple jurisdictions,” Loucas added.

Key points of concern include:

1. Direct funding of government entities in multiple countries, raising questions about sovereignty, conflicts of interest, and potential violations of the FCPA’s prohibition on payments to foreign officials.

2. Manipulation of media coverage through journalist training programs and direct contracts with news outlets, potentially violating local media laws and FCPA provisions.

3. Funding of academic research with predetermined conclusions to support policy agendas, which may breach academic integrity standards and anti-corruption laws.

CAPHRA calls for immediate transparency from all involved organisations and a re-evaluation of tobacco harm reduction policies based on objective science rather than foreign influence. The organisation also urges relevant authorities, including the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission, to investigate these activities for potential FCPA violations.

“It’s time for a global conversation about the ethics and legality of such large-scale policy manipulation,” Loucas concluded. “The health of millions is at stake, and it should not be dictated by the agenda of a few wealthy individuals or organisations, especially if their actions are breaking laws both at home and abroad.”

About CAPHRA

CAPHRA stays committed to advocating for the rights of consumers in the Asia-Pacific region to access and use evidence-based, regulated, and properly marketed harm reduction products as a means of reducing the devastating impact of smoking-related diseases. We encourage further research, open dialogue, and collaboration with governments, health organisations, and stakeholders to ensure the best possible outcomes for public health.

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Advocates (CAPHRA) is a regional alliance of consumer tobacco harm reduction advocacy organisations. Its mission is to educate, advocate and represent the right of adult alternative nicotine consumers to access and use of products that reduce harm from tobacco use.

