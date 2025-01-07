World News In Brief: Communal Violence In South Sudan, Syria And Gaza Updates

6 January 2025

In an update covering July to September last year, the UN Mission in South Sudan – or UNMISS – expressed concern about the steep increase in abductions and combat-related sexual violence, compared with the same period last year.

UNMISS’s human rights division said that 299 non-combatants were killed between July and September last year, along with 310 injured and 151 abducted.

More than 32 people were also subjected to sexual violence in conflict settings.

Killings and injuries were highest in Warrap State, accounting for 60 per cent of the total casualties, while most abductions took place in Central Equatoria State – representing nearly seven in 10 of the national total.

The peacekeeping mission reported that tensions between Government security forces and so-called National Salvation Front splinter groups “continue to threaten civilians across the Greater Equatoria region” in violation of terms agreed upon and signed by both parties.

Head of UNMISS Nicholas Haysom condemned the “trend of increasing violence against women and abductions” and reiterated the peacekeepers’ continuing efforts to protect civilians, amid years of clashes and attempts at ceasefires between government and opposition forces.

Amid South Sudan’s ongoing humanitarian emergency, Mr. Haysom urged “national, state and local authorities, as well as community leaders to resolve longstanding grievances and find locally sustainable solutions to conflict drivers”, while also urging the Government of South Sudan “to swiftly investigate human rights violations and abuses” so that those responsible can be held accountable.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

UNMISS will continue its land, air and waterway patrols, promoting community dialogues, enhancing security and supporting electoral preparations, Mr. Haysom said.

First WHO humanitarian air charter of 2025 lands in Syria

To Syria now, where the first UN World Health Organization (WHO) humanitarian air charter of the year has landed in Damascus, carrying more than 32 tons of medicines and emergency kits.

The supplies are part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to meet the “immediate” medical needs of 300,000 people in Syria.

It comes after the UN agency delivered nine tonnes of vital medical supplies to Tabqa and Ar-Raqqa hospitals in northeast Syria before the new year, to boost the international health response.

The supplies included kits for dialysis and to treat non-communicable diseases, in addition to other essential medicines and food.

In the last year, the WHO carried out 47 humanitarian flights to Syria from its logistics hub in Dubai.

Aid effort expands

Meanwhile, UN aid coordination office, OCHA, said relief efforts are continuing as the situation on the ground allows.

WHO conducted the first UN cross-border mission of the year, crossing from Türkiye to Azaz in northern Aleppo to train paramedics on trauma care.

Briefing reporters in New York, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the World Food Programme (WFP) has resumed distribution of food parcels this month, alongside the Syrian Arab Red Crescent as the implementing partner, hoping to reach over 3,600 families monthly.

“Partners are also continuing to support winterization efforts across Syria and are distributing essential items, including winter clothing and blankets,” he added.

Explosive remnants of the long running Syria war are also taking a toll. According to UN partners, between 2-5 January alone, 13 civilians were killed, and dozens were injured due to landmine explosions in the north-west of the country.

One-month-old Gaza baby reported dead due to hypothermia

OCHA reported on Monday that a one-month-old baby in Gaza has died of hypothermia, according to the enclave’s health ministry.

“This is the eighth child death due to the cold in less than three weeks. These deaths were preventable, had the items required to protect these children been accessible to their families,” said Mr. Dujarric.

In Gaza City, a school-turned-shelter run by the UN agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA, was hit by shelling over the weekend, injuring several displaced people.

OCHA stresses once again that civilians and civilian infrastructure – including humanitarian workers, convoys and assets – must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.

North remains out of reach for aid

And in North Gaza, WHO has warned that Kamal Adwan Hospital remains completely out of service. There have been no updates received concerning the well-being of the hospital’s director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, since he was detained by Israeli forces on 27 December.

“WHO continues to call for his release and for a stop to attacks on hospitals and health professionals in Gaza,” said Mr. Dujarric.

OCHA also reports that humanitarian access to besieged parts of North Gaza continues to be constrained by the Israeli authorities.

Three attempts by the United Nations to reach these areas over the past three day were all denied.

© Scoop Media

