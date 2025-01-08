Future Of Jobs Report 2025: 78 Million New Job Opportunities By 2030 But Urgent Upskilling Needed To Prepare Workforces

Shifting global trends in technology, economy, demographics and the green transition are projected to generate 170 million new jobs by 2030, while displacing 92 million others.

Some of the fastest-growing jobs found in technology, data and AI, but growth also expected for core economy roles including delivery drivers, care roles, educators and farmworkers.

Fastest growing skills by 2030 will include technological skills alongside human skills, such as cognitive skills and collaboration. Collective action in the public, private and education sectors is urgently needed to address the growing skills gaps.

The Future of Jobs Report 2025, published today by the World Economic Forum, reveals that job disruption will equate to 22% of jobs by 2030, with 170 million new roles set to be created and 92 million displaced, resulting in a net increase of 78 million jobs. Technological advancements, demographic shifts, geoeconomic tensions and economic pressures are the key drivers of these changes, reshaping industries and professions worldwide.

Drawing on data from over 1,000 companies, the report finds that the skills gap continues to be the most significant barrier to business transformation today, with nearly 40% of skills required on the job set to change and 63% of employers already citing it as the key barrier they face. Technology skills in AI, big data and cybersecurity are expected to see rapid growth in demand, but human skills, such as creative thinking, resilience, flexibility and agility, will remain critical. A combination of both skill types will be increasingly crucial in a fast-shifting job market.

Frontline roles and essential sectors like care and education are set for the highest job growth by 2030, while advances in AI and renewable energy are reshaping the market – driving an increase in demand for many technology or specialist roles while driving a decline for others, such as graphic designers.

"Trends such as generative AI and rapid technological shifts are upending industries and labour markets, creating both unprecedented opportunities and profound risks," said Till Leopold, Head of Work, Wages and Job Creation at the World Economic Forum. "The time is now for businesses and governments to work together, invest in skills and build an equitable and resilient global workforce."

The Job Market in 2030

Frontline roles, including farmworkers, delivery drivers and construction workers, are poised to see the largest job growth in absolute terms by 2030. Significant increases are also projected for care jobs, such as nursing professionals, and education roles, such as secondary school teachers, with demographic trends driving growth in demand across essential sectors. Meanwhile, advances in AI, robotics and energy systems – notably in renewable energy and environmental engineering – are expected to increase demand for specialist roles in these fields. Meanwhile, roles such as cashiers and administrative assistants remain among the fastest declining but are now joined by roles including graphic designers as generative AI rapidly reshapes the labour market.

The Skills Gap

The skills gap continues to be the most significant obstacle to business transformation in response to global macrotrends, cited by 63% of employers as a main barrier to future-proofing their operations. If the global workforce were represented by a group of 100 people, 59 are projected to require reskilling or upskilling by 2030 – 11 of whom are unlikely to receive it; this translates to over 120 million workers at medium-term risk of redundancy.

While technology skills in AI, big data and networks and cybersecurity are expected to see the fastest growth in demand, human skills such as analytical thinking, cognitive skills, resilience, leadership and collaboration will remain critical core skills. A combination of both skillsets will increasingly be required by many growing jobs.

AI and Upskilling

AI is reshaping business models, with half of employers globally planning to reorient their business to target new opportunities resulting from the technology. The most common workforce response to these changes is expected to be upskilling workers, with 77% of employers planning to do so. However, 41% plan to reduce their workforce as AI automates certain tasks. Almost half of employers expect to transition staff from roles exposed to AI disruption into other parts of their business, an opportunity to alleviate skills shortages while reducing the human cost of technological transformation.

Given the rapid growth of emerging technologies, business leaders, policy-makers and workers will need to work together to ensure workforces are ready while reducing risks of unemployment across sectors and geographies.

Beyond technology: Economic, demographic and geoeconomic shifts

The rising cost of living is another key factor driving labour market change, with half of employers expecting it to transform business models. While global inflation has eased, price pressures and slower economic growth are projected to displace 6 million jobs globally by 2030. These challenges are increasing demand for resilience, agility, flexibility and creative thinking skills.

Demographic shifts are reshaping labour markets, with ageing populations predominantly in higher-income countries driving demand for healthcare roles and expanding working-age populations in lower-income regions fuelling growth in education professions. Workforce strategies focused on improving talent management, teaching and mentoring skills are essential to bridging these gaps.

Geopolitical tensions are a top concern for 34% of businesses, while trade restrictions and industrial policy shifts transform many more, with some companies planning to adapt through offshoring and reshoring strategies. These pressures are also increasing demand for skills such as cybersecurity.

A need for urgent action

Addressing the sweeping changes outlined in the report requires urgent and collective action across government, business and education. Key priority areas include bridging skills gaps, investing in reskilling and upskilling initiatives and creating accessible pathways into fast-growing jobs and skills that are seeing fast growth in demand. By prioritizing equitable and inclusive workforce transitions and strategies – and supporting workers through these transformations – stakeholders can build a resilient and adaptable global workforce that is prepared to thrive in the jobs of tomorrow.

About the World Economic Forum’s Jobs and Reskilling Initiatives

The World Economic Forum is actively addressing the challenges raised by the Future of Jobs Report 2025. The Reskilling Revolution aims to equip 1 billion people with better education, skills and economic opportunities by 2030, creating scalable solutions for workforce transformation. Meanwhile, the Jobs Initiative engages government, business and civil society to prepare workers for dynamic job transitions, improve job quality and harness the potential of AI and green technology.

About the Future of Jobs Report 2025

The Future of Jobs Report 2025 is the fifth edition of this landmark series, offering comprehensive insights into the trends shaping global employment. Drawing on data from over 1,000 companies in 22 industries and 55 economies, it provides actionable recommendations for businesses, policy-makers and educators to prepare for the jobs of tomorrow. The report’s findings are enriched by contributions from ADP, Coursera, Indeed and LinkedIn, whose data and analysis provide deeper insights into global job trends and workforce dynamics. The report includes country- and industry-specific deep dives, along with two-page country and industry profiles.

About the Annual Meeting 2025

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025, taking place in Davos-Klosters from 20 to 24 January, convenes global leaders under the theme, Collaboration for the Intelligent Age. The meeting will foster new partnerships and insights to shape a more sustainable, inclusive future in an era of rapidly advancing technology, focusing on five key areas: Reimagining Growth, Industries in the Intelligent Age, Investing in People, Safeguarding the Planet, and Rebuilding Trust.

