World News In Brief: Famine Spreads In Sudan, Deadly Attack In Myanmar, Venezuela Update

The World Food Programme (WFP) provided lifesaving assistance to 7.8 million people, while the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reached nearly three million children with essential nutrition support.

This was done in the face of an escalating crisis resulting from the brutal war between rival militaries which erupted in April 2023 between the forces of the military Government and the so-called Rapid Support Forces militia.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that over 25.6 million people remain acutely food insecure.

Disruptions to agriculture caused by conflict, mass displacement, heavy rainfall, floods and limited financing have crippled food production for a second consecutive year.

Famine has now spread to five regions according to WFP, leaving some 755,000 people on the brink of starvation.

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told correspondents in New York that as the conflict rages on, “families and communities trapped in the middle of it and in hard-to-reach areas are continuing to bear the brunt of the violence and the suffering.”

He said the lack of access to sufficient food and basic services in these hard-to-reach areas inside Sudan is likely to swell while “the risk of destitution and death increases.”

Immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access is essential, for the UN and aid partners to deliver the assistance required.

Five million children displaced

Nour, who is internally displaced, is only surviving thanks to Ombaz - a type of animal feed, UNICEF reported.

The agency said ongoing fighting has displaced around five million children, including one-year-old Samah. Her mother walked for 20 days to reach safety in a refugee camp.

Aid workers have scaled-up efforts under the Famine Prevention Plan launched in April 2024. However, with challenges in access and resource shortages persisting, the UN has urgently called for international support to prevent further catastrophe.

Deep alarm over civilian deaths in Myanmar’s Rakhine state

The UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar, Marcoluigi Corsi, said on Friday that aid workers are deeply alarmed by the spike in civilian casualties in Rakhine state, as the military regime battles multiple insurgencies and armed groups for control across the country.

On Wednesday there was an aerial attack on Kyauk Nima Village in Rakhine state – home to the persecuted Rohingya minority – which reportedly killed over 40 civilians, including women and children, and injured more than 20 people, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters.

Abide by international law

Around 500 homes were also allegedly destroyed due to the onslaught.

Mr. Dujarric reiterated the UN’s call on all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians, including humanitarian workers, as well as hospitals, schools and humanitarian assets.

“We also stress the need to facilitate unimpeded humanitarian access to the most vulnerable people,” he added.

Guterres strongly condemns detention of Venezuelan opposition figures

As Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a third presidential term on Friday, the UN chief said he was continuing to follow events in the country “with great concern.”

Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the detention of opposition politicians, journalists and human rights defenders which has increased after years of repression and economic decline, since the disputed presidential election of 28 July.

According to news reports, the legislative building where Mr. Maduro was sworn in was heavily guarded by security forces as he pushed back on criticism from the United States and other governments who have joined opposition groups in declaring the election stolen.

Nationwide protests at the result led to the arrest of thousands of demonstrators and a fresh wave of arrests and crackdowns.

Fresh sanctions

The US, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union, announced a fresh round of sanctions on Friday on over 20 officials of the Venezuelan Government, accusing them of destroying the country’s democratic institutions and the rule of law.

Brazil and Colombia were among the countries which rejected the result of the July elections.

“A peaceful way out of the political crisis requires full respect for human rights, includingthe right tofreedom of expressionand to hold opinions without any interference,and topeaceful assembly,” said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, briefing journalists.

The UN chief urged the Venezuelan authorities to “guarantee and respect” the rights of all those arbitrarily detained.

