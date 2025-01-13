Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Top Humanitarian Official Issues Ceasefire Appeal During Visit To Gaza City

Monday, 13 January 2025, 4:26 pm
Press Release: UN News

Muhannad Hadi, who is also the Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, made the appeal during a visit to Gaza City, where he met with representatives from non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

The senior official also visited Holy Family Church, where he recorded a video message on the church steps, surrounded by displaced children.

“Needless to say that churches, mosques, civilians, and all civilian infrastructure, must be protected. They can only be protected by the end of this war; by a ceasefire,” he stressed.

'End this war'

He said that Gaza’s displaced youth “deserve to go back to their homes.” Furthermore, the children sitting with him “are the hope of the future, and without education, without proper healthcare, there will be no bright future,” he added.

“Again, I am here appealing from this church in Gaza to end this war, for the sake of these children, for the sake of the future, but also for the sake of a better future for all of us in this region.”

