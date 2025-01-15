Celebrate The Year Of The Snake In 2025 Lunar New Year Concert With The Hong Kong String Orchestra

(Photo/Supplied)

The internationally acclaimed Hong Kong String Orchestra will make its highly anticipated Australian debut to welcome the Year of the Snake with an unforgettable celebration of music at four major cities of Australia.

The Hong Kong String Orchestra, renowned for its fusion of Eastern and Western musical elements, will present several Australian premieres during its tour. The concert will commence with the lively and joyful "Spring Festival Overture" to celebrate the arrival of the Lunar New Year. A highlight of the evening will be a violin solo performance of Vivaldi’s "The Four Seasons" (Excerpts) by internationally acclaimed violinist and Artistic Director Yao Jue, which explores the connection between the natural world and human emotions. The orchestra will also present the "Blossoms Shanghai Medley" and "Joseph Koo’s Medley," featuring iconic tunes from the beloved TV drama "Blossoms Shanghai" and well-known Hong Kong pop songs, evoking memories of the golden era of Hong Kong music. Other classical works on the program include "Variation on the The Pastoral" and Wiren elegant "Serenade for Strings."

Her technical dexterity was that of a virtuoso and her vibrato imparted luster to her bright intense sounds” as praised by The Strad. Yao Jue (SBS, BBS, JP), Artistic Director of Hong Kong String Orchestra, is an internationally acclaimed violinist, having performed various recitals concerts and at famous music festivals worldwide. She studied under world class instructors including Dorothy De Lay at the Juilliard School of Music in New York, Zaven Melikian at San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and Tan Shuzhen at Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

After her successful full house debut at the Carnegie Hall in New York, she continued expanding her musical footprint and later on founded Yao Jue Music Academy and Asia Youth String Orchestra to nurture the future generation of Hong Kong. Her exceptional contributions to society received significant recognition, including the honour of being awarded the Justice of the Peace (JP), the Bronze (BBS) and the Silver Bauhinia Star (SBS) by the HKSAR Government. She was also conferred the title of University Fellowship by HK PolyU, HKUST and HKBU. Currently, she is a Professor at the Conservatory of Music of CUHK (Shenzhen).

Hong Kong String Orchestra (HKSO), founded by Artistic Director Yao Jue (SBS, BBS, JP) achieved significant recognition locally and internationally for its “music uniqueness fusing Eastern and Western influences”. Established in 2013, the Orchestra has toured more than 40 cities and 13 countries around the world, including Central, Eastern and Northern

Europe, the Americas and Southeast Asia. To celebrate their 10th anniversary, the Orchestra held a concert at National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing and toured 5 cities across Europe, serving as 'International Cultural Ambassadors'. The Orchestra has also engaged in numerous artistic collaborations with an array of renowned international musicians, including Tan Dun, Sarah Chang, Qin Li-wei, Hayley Westenra, David Ehrlich, Andrés Cárdenes and more.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the Hong Kong String Orchestra’s Australian debut, with performances in Adelaide, Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne, and immerse yourself in a truly unforgettable evening of world-class music celebrating the Year of the Snake.

Hong Kong String Orchestra "Chinese New Year Concert" Performers:

Yao Jue – Violin Solo

Yundi Yuan – Piano (Adelaide performance only)

Hong Kong String Orchestra

Program:

Spring Festival Overture |Li Huanzhi

Variation on The Pastoral | Rearranged by Xia Liang

Serenade for Strings, Op. 11 | Dag Wiren

Blossom Shanghai Medley | Arranged by Ronald Fu

The Four Seasons (Excerpts) | Antonio Vivaldi

Joseph Koo’s Medley | Arranged by Ronald Fu



Venue: Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide

Date: 31 January 2025

Tickets: VIP $95 / A $80 / B $70

Booking: www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au

Venue: Sydney Opera House, Concert Hall

Date: 2 February 2025

Tickets: VIP $138 / A $118 / B $98 / C $78 / D $58*

Booking: www.sydneyoperahouse.com





Venue: Canberra Theatre Centre

Date: 5 February 2025

Tickets: VIP $108 / A $88 / B $68 / C $48*

Booking: canberratheatrecentre.com.au





Venue: Melbourne Recital Centre

Date: 7 February 2025

Tickets: VIP $118 / A $98 / B $78 / C $58*

Booking: www.melbournerecital.com.au

Note:

*A transaction fee may apply, Concessions are available to holders of an Seniors Card, Pensioners, students. 10% discount for group + 10

