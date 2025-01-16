Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Palestine Forum Of New Zealand Welcomes Temporary Ceasefire Agreement

Thursday, 16 January 2025, 11:23 am
Press Release: Palestine Forum of New Zealand

January 16, 2025

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand welcomes the announcement of a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, offering crucial humanitarian relief to Palestinians enduring immense suffering under relentless military aggression.

The destruction in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels, with essential civilian infrastructure and healthcare facilities in ruins. Official reports place the death toll at over 46,000, but *The Lancet* estimates the true figure may be significantly higher. United Nations data reveals that women and children comprise the majority of casualties.

While the ceasefire provides an essential reprieve, its sustainability remains uncertain. The current Israeli government faces mounting international condemnation for alleged war crimes and ongoing violations of international law, raising doubts about its commitment to lasting peace.

The July 19, 2024, ruling by the International Court of Justice, which declared Israel's occupation of Palestine illegal, has intensified global attention on the legal and moral dimensions of the crisis.

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand calls on the government and international community to uphold justice and support Palestinian self-determination.



