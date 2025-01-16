New Zealand Takes Command Of International Task Force Disrupting Drug Smuggling In The Middle East

Royal New Zealand Navy frigate HMNZS Te Kaha will join CTF 150 later in the year [file photo] (Photo/Supplied)

A senior Royal New Zealand Navy officer will lead international naval efforts against drug smuggling in the Middle East, where New Zealand will also contribute a frigate later in the year.

Commodore Rodger Ward took command of Combined Task Force 150, accepting responsibilities from Commodore Asim Sohail Malik of the Pakistan Navy at a ceremony in Bahrain on Wednesday.

CTF 150 is one of five operational task forces under the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) based in Bahrain and is focussed on maritime security in the Middle East region, in particular the disruption of drug smuggling operations.

This will be the second time that New Zealand has commanded CTF 150 as a part of its contribution to collective maritime security in the Middle East, which includes some of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes.

Later this year, frigate HMNZS Te Kaha will join the task force to conduct patrols and carry out boarding operations to support the international rules based system and contribute to collective security efforts in the region.

CMF’s other task forces include CTF 151, which leads regional counter-piracy efforts; CTF

152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; CTF 153, providing maritime security in the Red Sea; and CTF 154, which delivers maritime training.

New CTF 150 Commander, Commodore Rodger Ward, left, and Deputy Commander, India’s Captain Suman Saurabh Sharma, stand in front of the CMF Headquarters in Bahrain after the change of command ceremony (Photo/Supplied)

New Zealand has also commanded CTF 151 (counter piracy) on two occasions.

CMF, headquartered in Bahrain with US Naval Forces Central Command and US 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 46 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea.

It promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 8.2 million square kilometres of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

Commodore Ward will wear a pounamu hei matou (fish hook) around his neck during his six-month spell in command, a gift he accepted from his wife Karen prior to departing New Zealand.

“It is the symbol we have chosen for our command of Task Force 150 because it symbolizes our mission and culture in one taonga or treasure.

“Māui used a fish hook to haul the North Island of New Zealand from the sea – Ti Ika-a-Māui, the fish of Māui. It signifies our connection with the ocean, our reliance on it for prosperity, our need to protect it, and our partnership and friendship with others from distant shores.”

