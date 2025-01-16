Investigate Military Killing Of Two Youths In Masbate!

The International Coalition of Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) condemns the Philippine military for the killing of two youths in Uson, Masbate, Bicol Region on December 27, 2024. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families. Together with the Foundation for Filipino Children and Children’s Rehabilitation Center, we demand a thorough investigation on the shooting incident that led to the killing of the two youths, one of whom is a minor.

Fourteen-year-old Jeffrey ‘JP’ Osabel and 18-year-old Redjan Montealegre were shot and killed while walking home alongside each other from a Christmas party in a nearby barangay. JP and Redjan were in Grades 9 and 10, respectively.

“We condemn these killings as grave violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and Philippine law,” said ICHRP Chairperson Peter Murphy. “We further call on the immediate withdrawal of the Armed Forces of the Philippines from rural communities, whose presence results in the widespread intimidation, harassment and killings of civilians.”

The shooting of these two school students continues a pattern of killings of civilians in Masbate by soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the last 12 months:

On September 26, 2024, Ronel Abril and another coconut farmer, Roger Clores, were allegedly killed by the 2nd Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army (IBPA) in an alleged “armed encounter” with the New People’s Army (NPA). Witnesses confirmed that there was no encounter.

On June 16, 2024, 17-year-old farmer Rey Belan was killed in another alleged “encounter,” with the military accusing him of being part of the NPA. But according to accounts gathered by human rights groups, Rey Belan and four companions were on their way home after hunting in the hilly area of Purok 1, Barangay Balantay, Dimasalang, Masbate, when they encountered troops from the 2nd IBPA. The soldiers allegedly opened fire, killing Belan instantly and wounding one of his companions. The other three managed to escape and reported the incident to the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Banahao, Dimasalang.

"The Philippine National Police in Uson, Masbate, have failed to make any arrests in all these cases, and so while we demand a police investigation, we have little confidence in their effort. We call on the Commission on Human Rights and the UN Human Rights Commissioner to take urgent action," said Murphy.

The IHL general principle of distinction requires that the military distinguish between civilians and combatants at all times, and to protect civilians, but this has been violated repeatedly in Masbate, an island province southwest of Luzon’s Bicol region.

The Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity (RA 9851) also gives special protection to children as a vulnerable sector. The law states, “The Philippine court shall take appropriate measures to protect the safety, physical and physiological well-being, dignity and privacy of victims and witnesses. In so doing, the court shall have regard for all relevant factors, including age, gender and health, and the nature of the crime, in particular, but not limited to, where the crime involves sexual or gender violence or violence against children.”

ICHRP also urged the international community to take immediate action to withdraw military forces from the communities in Masbate. The alarming murder of children, coupled with the rising number of killings and harassment of peasants on the island, is a direct consequence of the aggressive militarisation and brutal tactics employed by the 2nd IBPA. We must support the call of Filipino farmers to put an end to the reign of terror and martial rule in rural areas in the country.

Note: The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines is a global network of organisations, concerned about the human rights situation in the Philippines and committed to campaign for just and lasting peace in the country.

© Scoop Media

