UNDP Supports Vanuatu's Snap Election While Continuing Earthquake Recovery Efforts

Port Vila, Vanuatu: As polling continues across Vanuatu in today's snap election, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pacific Office reaffirms its support for the country's democratic process.

The election comes on the back of 17 December’s 7.3 magnitude earthquake that hit the country’s main island of Efate, with the successful organisation of the snap election highlighting the resilience and tenacious spirit of the ni-Vanuatu population.

UNDP’s technical support to the Vanuatu Electoral Office comes via Phase Three of the Vanuatu Electoral Environment Project, generously funded by New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Munkhtuya Altangerel, UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji Resident Representative, said today’s election stood as testament to Vanuatu’s commitment to democratic processes, adding:

"As a long-standing partner in electoral support, UNDP remains dedicated to providing technical assistance that strengthens electoral systems, not just in Vanuatu but across the Pacific region and globally."

Technical support to Vanuatu's electoral process includes operational preparations, procedural and legal advice, and voter awareness initiatives. This assistance is part of UNDP's broader commitment to supporting democratic governance worldwide, where the organisation assists an average of 60 countries annually with electoral processes.

Working in partnership with the Vanuatu Electoral Office, UNDP's support emphasises inclusive participation, transparency, and integrity of electoral processes, focusing on strengthening institutional capacity for conducting credible and peaceful elections. This work is part of UNDP's comprehensive long-term approach to electoral support in Vanuatu and across the Pacific.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

While supporting the electoral process, UNDP simultaneously continues its work alongside the Government of Vanuatu on recovery efforts following the December 2024 earthquake, demonstrating the organisation's ability to provide multi-faceted support during challenging times.

In coordination with other UN agencies under the Pacific Humanitarian Team, UNDP will strengthen its support to the Government of Vanuatu and its partners in ensuring that recovery efforts are inclusive, impactful, and leave no one behind, focusing on the government’s key priority areas of society, economy, and the environment.

© Scoop Media

