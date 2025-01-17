Gaza Ceasefire Fragile - Struggle For Freedom Continues

Justice for Palestine welcomes the news of a staged ceasefire towards an end to Israel’s brutal war on Gaza, while emphasising that true peace requires justice and accountability for the Palestinian people. We remain cautious amidst ongoing bombardment and threats from Israeli ministers to block the agreement.

The first phase of the ceasefire, that is reported to commence on Sunday, 19 January, if approved by the Israeli parliament, will involve a 42-day cessation of hostilities and the exchange of some of the hostages for some Palestinians prisoners held in Israeli jails. Further negotiations towards a permanent ceasefire are set to commence 16 days into this initial phase.

Justice for Palestine is deeply concerned that Israeli violence will continue despite the ceasefire deal. Since the announcement, 80 Palestinians have been killed as bombardments persist. With far-right Israeli ministers calling for a complete halt to humanitarian aid, including water and electricity, all eyes must remain on Gaza.

Even if the ceasefire goes ahead as planned, for Palestinians who have endured relentless bombardment, repeated displacement and the systematic destruction of their homes and communities, this potential end to the military attacks, while crucial, does not begin to address their immense suffering and loss. The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza demands immediate, unrestricted access for aid to reach all areas where Palestinians are struggling to survive without adequate food, water and basic necessities.

We stand with our Palestinian whānau in Palestine, in Aotearoa and in the diaspora as they process this development amidst their ongoing grief and trauma. The path to peace must address the root causes - Israel’s ongoing colonisation of Palestine, its apartheid system and illegal occupation that began with the Nakba 77 years ago.

We commit to continue to stand alongside the Palestinian people and fight for the lifting of the siege on Gaza, the end of the occupation of Palestine and the return of the refugees to a free and self-determining Palestine.

There can be no just and lasting peace without full accountability for the war crimes and human rights violations committed against the Palestinian people.

Justice for Palestine calls on our government to:

Impose sanctions until Israel complies with its obligations under international law, including ending its illegal occupation of Palestine

Call for the release of all hostages and all Palestine political prisoners held without charge or trial

Create a special emergency visa for Gazans with family in Aotearoa

Continue to and increase funding for UNRWA, and speak out against Israel’s ban on UNRWA operating in the occupied Palestinian territories

Support accountability through the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court, including joining South Africa’s case to the ICJ

Recognise the state of Palestine

Support equitable negotiations towards a just peace that respects Palestinians’ right to self-determination and to return to their homeland

We urge all supporters of justice and human rights to continue to stand up for Palestine and maintain pressure on our government and institutions until Palestine is free.

