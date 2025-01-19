In Lebanon, Guterres Highlights Challenges And Support For Peacekeepers

17 January 2025

His itinerary included a trip to Naqoura in the south – where the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is headquartered – and he expressed his gratitude for the courage and determination of peacekeepers operating in one of the most challenging environments, where a fragile ceasefire between Hezbollah militants and Israeli forces across the Blue Line of separation is largely holding.

Frontline of peace

Mr. Guterres’ visit to Naqoura was marked by a tour of UNIFIL positions that had been targeted by Israeli forces last year. Go here to read our explainer recapping the mission's long history and role in keeping the peace.

Addressing the assembled leadership of the UN mission, he emphasized the critical role of peacekeepers, stating: “You are not just on the Blue Line of Lebanon but on the frontline of peace. The UNIFIL mission is the most challenging environment for peacekeepers anywhere.”

The Secretary-General highlighted ongoing violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which continue to occupy areas within UNIFIL's operational zone and conduct military operations in Lebanese territory.

These actions, he noted, pose significant risks to the safety and security of the peacekeepers. The UN chief also pointed out that since 27 November, UNIFIL's ‘blue helmets’ had uncovered over 100 weapons caches belonging to Hezbollah and other armed groups.

Support for the national army

During his visit, Guterres met with the general leading the Lebanese Armed Forces in southern Lebanon.

He reiterated that the UN presence is temporary and emphasized the importance of supporting the Lebanese military. “UNIFIL is here to do everything possible to support the Lebanese Armed Forces,” he said, underscoring the collaborative efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Diplomacy in Beirut

After returning to the capital Beirut in the afternoon, the Secretary-General had discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was also visiting the Lebanese capital.

They covered a wide range of regional developments, reflecting the international community’s ongoing interest in Lebanon's stability and security.

In the evening, Mr. Guterres, along with UN Special Coordinator in Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and UNIFIL Force Commander General Aroldo Lázaro, attended a working dinner hosted by Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

This provided an opportunity for further dialogue on the challenges facing Lebanon and the role of the international community in addressing them.

Looking ahead

The Secretary-General's visit will continue on Saturday, with a full day of meetings in Beirut.

He is scheduled to meet President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, and Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri.

These meetings are expected to focus on Lebanon's political and economic situation, as well as the ongoing efforts to support the country’s recovery and stability.

The UN chief’s visit to Lebanon comes at a critical time, as the country grapples with political instability, economic challenges, and security threats.

His presence underscores the United Nations’ commitment to supporting Lebanon and its people, as well as the vital role of UN peacekeepers in maintaining peace and security in the region.

