Medical Aid From NZ Reaches Gaza Hospitals

The Federation of Islamic Associations (FIANZ) is pleased to announce that urgently needed specialised medical equipment for life-saving neurosurgical procedures have reached hospitals in Gaza. This humanitarian aid support was coordinated with the Palestinian Australian and New Zealand Medical Association (PANZMA). “After the deliberate destruction of every hospital in Gaza by the Israeli army, the need for essential medical supplies was obvious,” said Dr Mustafa Farouk, Strategic Lead of FIANZ International Humanitarian Aid. “We were advised of the urgent need to equip the ICU and operation theaters, particularly with craniotomy equipment. They are expensive but invaluable equipment to save lives of those who have been severely injured as a result of Israeli indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas.”

“This direct humanitarian support would not have been possible without the kindness and generosity of the New Zealand community,” said Mukhtar Boya, Chair of the FIANZ Humanitarian Aid Team. “Brain injuries require immediate intervention, and this equipment are directly saving lives”. “The collective effort of New Zealanders has brought hope to Gaza at a time when it’s needed the most,” Mohd Nor Mohd Sidik, Chief Project Officer of the FIANZ Humanitarian Aid Team, emphasised the broad community effort: “This project reflects the strength of New Zealand’s diverse communities coming together for a humanitarian cause. Every single donation - big or small - played a vital role in making this happen. This is what compassion and solidarity looks like in action.”

"Now that there is a semblance of peace in Gaza, Foreign Minister Winston Peters has recognised the 'glimmer of hope' and the need for substantial humanitarian aid flow to Gaza," said Abdur Razzaq, Chairperson FIANZ Advocacy. "We hope our MFAT officials will consult with the Palestinian community in Aotearoa New Zealand and major international aid organisations, including UNWRA, to ensure the timely delivery of the of humanitarian aid." "The scale of the Israeli genocide and brutality on the civilian population is very difficult to comprehend. As the recent Lancet article noted, there have been an estimated 64,000 deaths due to traumatic injuries and the majority of deaths – 59.1% - occurred among women, children, and older people." The indiscriminate bombing of civilians by the Israelis have now resulted in over 110,000 people injured, with children being the worst sufferers.

According to the UN, every day at least 10 children lose one leg or both legs due to amputations, and there is no anaesthesia for these operations. Apart from the medical needs, some 2.2 million people are now on the verge of starvation due to food crisis. The cold weather is now taking its toll, particularly amongst the children. The UN also estimates that 1.9 million Palestinians are internally displaced with over half of a million living in flood prone areas. “It is quite obvious the scale of calamity will require a global humanitarian response. We hope the New Zealand government will contribute its share. I have no doubt that the highly experienced MFAT officials are busy planning New Zealand’s aid response and this will be realised on an urgent basis.” “ Individuals, civil society organisations and NZ-based donor organisations also have a part to play and we thank them all for their continued support at this time of need,” said Abdur Razzaq.

