From Pollution To Solution: Fiji’s Vision For A Sustainable Pacific

Plastic pollution represents one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time, and 2025 is a pivotal year for tackling this crisis, particularly in the Pacific. With the new global plastics treaty on the horizon, this year offers a chance to establish rules holding plastics producers accountable, harmonise government policies, and empower sustainable practices in sectors like MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), packaging, tourism, and household waste. As highlighted during Fiji’s first National Plastics Symposium, collective action across the entire lifecycle of plastics is essential. By leveraging innovation, market-based tools, and regional commitment, the Pacific can lead the way to a future free from harmful, unnecessary plastics.

Photo/Supplied

A Call for Action: Fiji's Leadership Role

Fiji, as a Small Island Developing State (SID), faces significant challenges from plastic pollution. This crisis threatens key industries like tourism and fisheries, damages marine ecosystems, pollutes beaches, and destabilises livelihoods. Plastic pollution compounds the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss, undermining the self-determination of island nations. Projections indicate ocean plastics could double from 152 million tonnes in 2020 to 300 million tonnes by 2040. Coastal communities bear the brunt of mounting plastic waste, while fishing communities are forced to venture further to find resources in once-abundant waters.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Yet, Fiji remains a beacon of hope. The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is leading efforts to combat plastic pollution. Embedded in its National Development Plan (2025-2029) is a vision to position Fiji as a global sustainability leader. This includes strengthening legislation, incentivising sustainable practices, fostering engagement, and exploring non-plastic substitutes. Fiji’s advocacy for an international treaty on plastics underscores its determination to drive global change and mitigate the crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

Building on this leadership, the UNDP Pacific Office pledges to set its own ambitious plastics reduction targets. This includes minimising plastics use in all offices, conferences, and events to ensure sustainable consumption and waste management. By aligning its operations with the Pacific's sustainability goals, UNDP aims to contribute meaningful progress to the fight against plastic pollution.

The Need for a Global Treaty on Plastics

Global plastic production, projected to exceed a billion tonnes by 2050, worsens waste mismanagement. Voluntary efforts, while valuable, are insufficient. A legally binding international treaty is essential to address the full lifecycle of plastics. Such a treaty must ensure accountability across production, consumption, and disposal, compel industries to adopt sustainable practices, and reduce single-use plastics.

As negotiations progress, Pacific nations, including Fiji, must ensure their voices are heard. The Pacific, despite contributing minimally to global plastic production, bears a disproportionate burden from its impacts. This injustice demands fair treaty provisions recognising the unique vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS). The treaty should also include financial support, technology transfer, and capacity-building for developing nations to meet their obligations.

However, Fiji and other Pacific Island Countries cannot rely solely on global standards. Regional and national leadership in environmental conservation is crucial. By setting ambitious plastics reduction targets and pursuing sustainable practices, Pacific nations can lead the charge against plastic pollution while safeguarding their communities and environments, regardless of treaty outcomes.

A Circular Economy Approach: Transforming Waste into Opportunity

Plastic pollution offers an opportunity to rethink economic models and transition to a circular economy, where waste is minimised, and resources are reused, repurposed, and recycled. Guided by the zero-waste hierarchy, this approach fosters sustainable development. Fiji has already made strides, as highlighted during the National Plastics Symposium.

Key initiatives include bans and levies on problematic plastics like bags and polystyrene. The Ministry of Environment is reviewing waste management legislation to enhance effectiveness. The Sustainable Event and Conference Merchandise Innovation Challenge, a collaboration between UNDP Pacific and UNCTAD under the Sustainable Manufacturing and Environmental Pollution (SMEP) program, empowers local artisans to create sustainable products using non-plastic substitutes and recovered materials. This initiative supports small businesses and fosters alternatives critical for reducing event waste. Conferences alone generate over 1.5 kg of waste per attendee daily, much of it plastic. As a regional hub for events, Fiji’s sustainable practices can inspire the Pacific.

Circular economy practices deliver environmental and economic benefits. Supporting local industries and fostering entrepreneurship can drive growth while reducing waste. Success requires active engagement from governments, businesses, and communities, along with policies that incentivise sustainable practices and align financial investments with circular economy goals.

Harnessing Traditional Knowledge and Science for a Sustainable Future

As we confront the plastic pollution crisis, it is essential to draw from the rich traditional knowledge of the Pacific. Sustainability is not a new concept for this region. For centuries, Pacific Islanders have lived in harmony with the land, ocean, and sky, using natural resources in ways that preserved them for future generations. Traditional Pacific practices embody a ‘pause and restraint’ philosophy, allowing for regeneration and reflection on the impact of actions on both community and environment. This contrasts sharply with postmodern consumeristic practices, often centred around rapid, large-scale production. Integrating the wisdom of traditional ecological practices can guide and enrich contemporary efforts to combat plastic pollution.

Coupled with traditional knowledge, modern science and innovation must play a pivotal role in finding long-term solutions to the plastic crisis. Continued collaborative efforts to support research, technological innovation, and capacity-building across the Pacific will be crucial for implementing scalable and effective waste management systems.

Moving Forward: A Whole-of-Society Approach

The fight against plastic pollution cannot succeed through fragmented efforts; it demands a whole-of-society approach uniting governments, industry, academia, civil society, and international partners. Fiji’s National Plastics Symposium emphasised the importance of inclusivity and collaboration, reflecting the heart and passion of the Pacific people’s commitment to solving the plastics crisis.

Fiji has shown that even small nations can lead in environmental sustainability. By fostering partnerships, advocating for stronger global regulations, and inspiring innovation, the Pacific can forge a path toward a future where plastic pollution becomes a thing of the past.

The actions taken today will shape the legacy left for future generations. Plastic pollution is not just an environmental issue but also a human rights concern, an economic challenge, and a fight to protect people, land, and oceans.

Where do you stand in this fight?

Co-authored by the Permanent Secretary for the Fiji Ministry of Environment and Climate Change – Dr. Sivendra Michael, the UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji Resident Representative – Munkhtuya Altangerel, and UNCTAD Senior Economist Henrique Pacini.

© Scoop Media

