Security Council Debates Growing Terrorism Threat In Africa

21 January 2025

Amina Mohammed was speaking at a meeting focused on strengthening counter-terrorism on the continent, convened by Algeria, the Council president for January.

She emphasized that the Council has a critical role in supporting African Union (AU) counter-terrorism initiatives, grounded in African leadership and solutions.

Deadly spread

Ms. Mohammed said terrorism is the most significant threat to peace, security and sustainable development across Africa today, and presented sobering statistics outlining its devastating toll.

Despite continued efforts by Member States, sub-Saharan Africa now accounts for nearly 59 per cent of all terrorism-related deaths globally.

The Sahel is “ground zero” for one of the most brutal crises in the world. Terrorism-related deaths in the region have soared past 6,000 for three consecutive years, making up more than half of all global fatalities.

In this surge, Burkina Faso now leads the world in terrorism deaths, with a staggering 68 per cent increase.

At the same time, Al-Qaeda and ISIL affiliates have spread to coastal countries in West Africa, with violent attacks soaring by more than 250 per cent in two years.

Old and emerging threats

“Meanwhile, a new group known as ‘Lakurawa’ is conducting cross-border attacks in northwest Nigeria, Niger, and Chad,” she said.

“There are also growing risks of infiltration and radicalization along Ghana’s northern regions, as well as in Togo, Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria.”

The threat persists elsewhere as groups such as Al- Shabaab in Somalia, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama in Mozambique, continue to unleash horrific violence.

Ms. Mohammed recalled that these groups are not only terrorizing communities but also committing sexual and gender-based violence, as well as assaulting children and forcibly recruiting them into their ranks.

West Africa warning

“Let us make no mistake. At this rate, in West Africa, the future is at stake. The marginalization of youth, coupled with soaring unemployment, has left an entire generation vulnerable to extremist groups,” she warned.

“If we don’t act, we risk losing this generation to the horrors of terrorism, their futures stolen before they even have a chance to begin.”

While acknowledging the complexity of the issue, Ms. Mohammed stressed that “as terrorism evolves, so must we”.

Innovation and action

She said effectively countering terrorism in Africa must involve innovation – with an approach centred on respect for human rights and rule of law.

She pointed to the Pact for the Future, adopted last September by UN Member States, which gives renewed momentum to global efforts against terrorism.

“Now it’s time to meet unmet commitments and implement the promises made in the Pact with determined action,” she said.

She listed three areas that must be prioritized, beginning with addressing the drivers of terrorism, which “thrives on fragility and feeds off poverty, inequality and disillusionment”.

She also emphasized the need for “human rights-based approaches to counter-terrorism, grounded in accountable and inclusive institutions.”

Finally, she highlighted the importance of regional cooperation and ensuring that these efforts are “in lockstep, unified in purpose, and aligned in strategy.”

Flexible funding crucial

The African Union (AU) Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, was among the speakers at the meeting.

Ambassador Bankole Adeoye said that last year, the AU Counter-Terrorism Centre (AUTUC), recorded over 3,400 terrorist attacks on the continent which resulted in over 13,900 fatalities.

He said the AU “has recalibrated its strategic approach to the dynamics of terrorism” in addition to “re-tooling” policy instruments, especially given projections of a 10 to 15 per cent escalation in terrorism this year.

He added that the AU and the UN should jointly support predictable, sustainable, and flexible funding for peace enforcement in counter-terrorism contexts.

Therefore, the “swift activation” of Council Resolution 2719 (2023) – which opens the door for African-led peace support missions to access UN funding – “would be a significant step forward for the African Union in its in its efforts to combat terrorism across the continent.”

