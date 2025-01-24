Guterres Voices Alarm Over M23 Rebel Offensive In DR Congo, ‘Devastating Toll’ On Civilians

23 January 2025

Secretary-General António Guterres in a statement issued by his Spokesperson noted the Rwandan-backed rebels seizure of Sake, in South Kivu, “which increases the threat” to the regional capital Goma – all of which is “heightening the threat of a regional war.” Rwanda denies any direct involvement with M23 fighters.

Since the UN Mission withdrew from South Kivu in June 2024, peacekeepers have defended key positions in North Kivu, including Goma and Sake, where clashes between the M23, the Congolese Armed Forces and other armed groups have continued.

Recent fighting in the village of Bweremana north of Minova claimed at least 10 lives and triggered mass displacement toward Kalehe, Goma and Rusayo, leaving more than 250,000 people displaced, the UN peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, said.

“The Secretary-General calls on the M23 to immediately cease its offensive, withdraw from all occupied areas and abide by the 31 July 2024 ceasefire agreement,” said the UN chief’s statement.

Rwandan troops inside DRC

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

He added that he was deeply troubled by the most recent report of the Group of Experts established under Security Council resolution 1533, which highlighted the “presence of Rwandan troops on Congolese soil and continued support to the M23.”

He calls on all involved in the on-going conflict in eastern DRC to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC and “put an end to all forms of support to armed groups, whether Congolese or foreign.”

Mr. Guterres also reaffirmed his “unwavering support” for the Luanda peace process headed by President João Lourenço of Angola to de-escalate tensions between the DRC and Rwanda.

Mediation talks began in the Angolan capital in June 2022. The UN chief commended the Angolan president for progress made so far.

Civilian protection paramount

“He urges the parties to remain engaged in the Luanda process and maintain momentum on the neutralization of the FDLR [ethnic Hutu rebel group of exiled Rwandan refugees] and withdrawal of Rwandan forces, as well as the swift operationalization of the Reinforced Ad-Hoc Verification Mechanism.”

The UN chief urged all parties to the fighting to uphold human rights and international humanitarian law, including by ensuring immediate and unfettered access to populations in need of humanitarian assistance.

“He reaffirms the determination of MONUSCO to implement its mandate to protect civilians. He strongly condemns action by any party that endangers the safety and security of UN blue helmets and civilian personnel.”

© Scoop Media

