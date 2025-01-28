BCFIF Urges UK To Act To Save Political Prisoners On Death Row And Sanction Iran’s Executioners

27 January 2025

The British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF) is alarmed by the imminent execution of two political prisoners in Iran, Behrouz Ehsani, 70, and Mehdi Hassani, 48, both charged with membership in the democratic opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran (PMOI).

They were transferred from Evin Prison to Qezelhessar Prison, notorious for executions, on Sunday, reportedly met with protests and anti-regime slogans by inmates. Their death sentences were upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court three weeks ago, based on fabricated charges such as “rebellion” and “waging war against God.”

Amnesty International has condemned their trial as grossly unfair, with evidence obtained under torture. Amnesty has launched two urgent appeals this month, calling on Iranian authorities to halt the executions.

These two planned executions follow death sentences against six other political prisoners on charges of membership in the PMOI, highlighted by the BCFIF last December. They further illustrate the regime’s use of the judiciary and executions to stifle popular dissent and resistance, as it loses the battle for Iran’s future to the resilient protest movement and the organised resistance movement.

The British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF) calls on the UK Government to urgently intervene, in coordination with international allies, to save these prisoners and secure the release of detained activists and human rights defenders. We also urge UN bodies and relevant thematic mandate holders to take immediate action to prevent the executions.

The UK Government should impose sanctions on those responsible for these death sentences and for the record number of executions in Iran, including Supreme Leader Khamenei.

We stress that the deteriorating human rights crisis requires a long-term, sustainable solution. In this regard, we endorse the Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi’s Ten Point Plan for Iran’s future, which calls for the abolition of the death penalty and safeguarding human rights. This democratic platform was endorsed by over 250 cross party MPs and Peers last year, alongside campaigns by Maryam Rajavi and political prisoners to end executions in Iran.

