Syria: Rights Probe Reveals Systematic Torture And Detention Of Assad Regime

By Vibhu Mishra

27 January 2025 Peace and Security

The findings from the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria detail crimes against humanity and war crimes that left a legacy of trauma for countless Syrians, representing some of the worst violations of international law committed during more than a decade of brutal conflict.

“We stand at a critical juncture. The caretaker government and future Syrian authorities can now ensure these crimes are never repeated,” said Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro, Chair of the Commission.

“We hope our findings from almost 14 years of investigations will help end impunity for these patterns of abuse.”

The report, titled Web of Agony: Arbitrary Detention, Torture and Ill-Treatment in the Syrian Arab Republic, draws on over 2,000 testimonies, including accounts from more than 550 survivors of torture.

Torture chambers, mass graves

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The fall of the Assad regime last month and subsequent release of prisoners have been pivotal for many Syrians, but for tens of thousands of families, the agony persists. The discovery of mass graves has deepened fears for those whose loved ones remain missing.

In December and January, Commission teams visited several grave sites and former detention facilities, including Sednaya Military Prison and branches of the former intelligence services in Damascus.

While significant amounts of evidence and documentation had been destroyed, some materials were preserved, offering a glimmer of hope for families seeking answers.

“For Syrians who did not find their loved ones among the freed, this evidence, alongside testimonies of freed detainees, may be their best hope to uncover the truth about missing relatives," said Commissioner Lynn Welchman.

“We commend the new authorities for their commitment to protecting mass graves and evidence and encourage further efforts, with the support of relevant Syrian civil society and international actors.”

The report outlines harrowing accounts of abuse, including severe beatings, electric shocks, rape, mutilation and prolonged psychological and physical torture.

Survivors and witnesses described dire prison conditions including malnutrition, disease and injuries left untreated. Some detainees were executed, while others succumbed to their injuries in overcrowded, unsanitary cells.

A path to justice

Having gained access to Syria for the first time since 2011, the Commission plans to expand its investigations with unprecedented access to sites and survivors who no longer fear reprisals.

The report emphasises the importance of safeguarding evidence and archives, calling for coordinated efforts with Syrian civil society and international actors.

“Cases brought before national courts outside Syria, relying on the principle of universal jurisdiction, have led to important convictions of mid- and lower-level perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity,” said Commissioner Hanny Megally.

“We now hope to see credible national justice initiatives, in which survivors and families can play a central role. We stand ready to assist alongside Syrian human rights and family associations and our UN partners.”

Independent investigators

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic was established in August 2011 by the UN Human Rights Council, with a mandate to investigate all alleged violations of international human rights law since March 2011.

The Council also tasked the Commission with establishing the facts and circumstances surrounding alleged crimes and identifying those responsible, in an effort to hold them accountable.

Global action for returnees

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi concluded a visit to Syria on Monday, calling for urgent international support to aid those returning home.

Since September, over 500,000 refugees have made the journey, but they face overwhelming challenges: destroyed homes, shattered infrastructure and widespread poverty, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

The agency is working with Syrian caretaker authorities and neighbouring countries to support returns, provide legal aid, transportation and cash assistance.

Families returning to cities like Aleppo described harsh realities, such as limited access to electricity and water, emphasising the urgent need for investment in healthcare, education and employment.

Act now

“This is a pivotal moment,” Mr. Grandi said.

“The world must act now to support Syria’s recovery. Cooperation between neighbouring countries, donors and the Syrian caretaker authorities is essential to bring much-needed peace and stability to Syria and the entire region.”

UNHCR estimates that 27 per cent of Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries, including Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq, plan to return home within the next year – an increase from less than two per cent before the collapse of the regime.

© Scoop Media

