CAPHRA Advocates For Tobacco Harm Reduction In Bangladesh

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) today called on the Bangladeshi government to reconsider its recent ban on Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) and embrace Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) strategies to save lives and improve public health.

Recent studies have shown that implementing THR policies in Bangladesh could prevent nearly 920,000 premature deaths over the next four decades[1]. This aligns with global trends, where countries adopting THR strategies have seen significant declines in smoking rates and related health issues.

"Bangladesh stands at a crossroads," said Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA. "By embracing THR products and implementing sensible regulations, the country has an opportunity to dramatically reduce smoking rates and save millions of lives. We urge policymakers to consider the overwhelming evidence supporting THR and its potential to transform public health in Bangladesh."

CAPHRA emphasises the need for a balanced approach that protects public health while supporting economic growth. THR products offer a practical path for smokers to quit, and their regulation could generate significant revenue and create new job opportunities in Bangladesh.

"We call on the government to engage in dialogue with all stakeholders, including THR product traders, and to develop evidence-based policies that support harm reduction," Loucas added.

"The success of countries like Sweden in becoming smoke-free demonstrates the immense potential of THR strategies. Bangladesh has the opportunity to lead the way in tobacco harm reduction in South Asia, ultimately saving lives and enhancing the well-being of its population."

