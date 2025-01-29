DR Congo Crisis: ‘The Violence Must End Now’, UN Security Council Told

28 January 2025

Vivian van de Perre, Deputy Head of the UN Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO), provided a detailed briefing from Goma, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation and the need for “urgent and coordinated international action" to stop the fighting between Rwanda-backed M23 rebels and Congolese forces – as they battle for control of the city.

She reported that the recent clashes have led to massive displacement, with over 178,000 people fleeing Kalehe territory after the M23 took control of Minova.

More than 34,000 of those on the run have sought refuge in already overcrowded IDP sites in and around Goma, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and overwhelming the city's infrastructure.

Rebels and Rwandan troops joint attack

“Despite the appeals from Member States during the Security Council meeting on 26 January, the M23/RDF [Rwanda Defence Force] launched an attack on Goma, using heavy direct and indirect fire,” Ms. van de Perre stated.

“These attacks have resulted in numerous civilian casualties, further displacement, and significant trauma among the population.”

She emphasised the critical role of MONUSCO in providing refuge and protection, noting that the mission has received a large number of people seeking safety, including officials and armed elements who have surrendered.

“MONUSCO’s bases are not able to accommodate the large number of surrendering elements and civilians seeking refuge,” she said. “The Uruguayan Battalion (URUBATT) alone has taken in approximately 1,200 Congolese soldiers and over a thousand civilians, placing immense pressure on resources.”

UN bases ‘not safe’

The situation is further complicated by damage to water tanks, compromising the security of UN personnel and property.

“Our bases are not safe: two mortars have hit MONUSCO bases and compounds in the last three days, as well as numerous bullets,” Ms. van de Perre reported.

“Installations of [formed police unit] staff in Jambar camp have been destroyed and burnt.”

Casualty evacuation efforts remain a significant challenge, with peacekeepers injured during the fighting in Sake.

Despite the closure of Goma airport, MONUSCO continues to facilitate medical evacuations with the help of SAMIDRC – the Southern African Development Community mission in DRC.

Evacuation of injured ‘blue helmets’

“We continue to do our utmost to ensure timely evacuation of injured peacekeepers and other casualties to our level 3 hospital in Goma despite continued challenges,” Ms. van de Perre said.

The M23 and Rwandan forces’ capture of Goma’s international airport and their advance from multiple directions have heightened the risk of weapons proliferation, as combatants blend into the civilian population, the Deputy UN Special Representative continued.

The mass influx of IDPs, separation of families, and escape of prisoners from Goma prison have increased the vulnerability of women and children to sexual and gender-based violence.

Ms. van de Perre called on all parties to guarantee the protection of life and access to basic services, and to prevent sexual violence.

“The degree of suffering that the population here in Goma and its environs is enduring is truly unimaginable,” she said.

“Let us please draw on our humanity and do our utmost to bring an immediate end to such levels of violence and suffering.”

In light of the ongoing conflict, Ms. van de Perre urged the establishment of humanitarian corridors between Goma, Minova and Bukavu, and the reopening of critical airports and border points.

Political solution must be found

She emphasised that military action cannot resolve the conflict and called for a resumption of the Luanda Process under the auspices of the Angolan Government to ensure de-escalation and “avert the looming threat of a third Congo war.”

The briefing concluded with a call for urgent and coordinated international action to address the crisis in Goma. Despite the challenges, MONUSCO remains a vital lifeline for vulnerable groups, but its effectiveness is being severely tested by the ongoing violence and logistical difficulties.

“The protection of civilians and the pursuit of a peaceful resolution must be prioritised to end the suffering in Goma,” MONUSCO’s deputy head stressed.

