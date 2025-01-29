Gizo-Kolombangara Constituency 2024 Rural Development Program Launched

The Gizo-Kolombangara Constituency (GKC) has officially launched its 2024 Rural Development Program last week.

This followed the Constituency’s Development Committee (CDC) meeting and approval of all community-based projects on December 30, 2024, paving the way for project implementation.

These community-based projects were submitted under the Resource and Productive Sectors by the Community Sub-Development Committees (CSDC).

This vigorous development undertaking is funded by the national government through the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) programme 2024 budget allocation, marking a significant step toward community development in the constituency.

“GKC office began the rollout of approved projects in West Gizo on January 16, 2025, symbolizing the start of a robust development phase for the constituency.

“This milestone marks the implementation of the 2024 CDF budget, reflecting the constituency's commitment to addressing community needs through grassroots initiatives.

“Over the next two months, the delivery of projects will continue across various communities in Gizo and Kolombangara Islands. The process is expected to be completed by early February 2025,” Constituency Development Officer (CDO), Alphonse Wale who spoke on behalf of the GKC office said.

Meanwhile, the GKC office has issued a strong reminder to all project recipients about the importance of managing and maintaining their projects responsibly.

Constituency officials emphasized that the success of these initiatives depends on community commitment to proper care and effective utilization of the provided resources.

“We urge all recipients to treat these projects as a collective responsibility and an investment in the future of our communities,” CDO Wale stated.

To ensure accountability and assess the impact of these initiatives, Mr. Wale said that they will deploy a Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Team over the next three months.

“This team will monitor the performance of projects, identifying successes and challenges across the constituency.

“The findings from the M&E process will play a critical role in shaping the constituency’s budget strategies and priorities for 2025. This approach underscores the GKC office's commitment to transparency, evidence-based planning, and continuous improvement.”

To streamline future development initiatives, the GKC office has reiterated the importance of adhering to the established application process for project funding and support. Constituents are encouraged to follow these steps below:

1. Enquire and Submit Proposals: Visit the Community Sub-Development Committee (CSDC) office in your village to check for available budget support and submit a proposal if required.

2. Submission to GKCO: The CSDC will forward the request to the Gizo Kolombangara Constituency Office (GKCO). If necessary, the GKCO will refer the request to the CDC for further review.

3. CDC Decision: The CDC will evaluate and decide on the proposal.

4. Project Delivery: Approved projects will be delivered by the GKCO team.

CDO Wale emphasized that by adhering to these processes, constituents can ensure that their development needs are systematically addressed while maintaining fairness and transparency.

“The Gizo Kolombangara Constituency Rural Development Program reflects a collective effort to empower communities by addressing key sectors such as resource management, economic productivity, and social development.

“This initiative aligns with the constituency’s broader mission of fostering sustainable growth, equitable resource distribution, and community-driven progress. Constituents are encouraged to engage actively in the development process, ensuring that the benefits of these programs reach every corner of the constituency,” Mr Wale said.

For further inquiries or assistance, community members are advised to contact their local CSDC office or the GKCO.

© Scoop Media

