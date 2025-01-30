The Hague To Tackle Water Scarcity And Water Quality Challenges

The Hague, The Netherlands, 30 January 2025 – From today The Hague joins the EU Urban Agenda Thematic Partnership on “Water Sensitive City.” This collaboration unites twenty-two cities, national governments, EU bodies, and knowledge institutions in a two-to-three-year initiative aimed at enhancing legislation, sharing knowledge, and improving financing in water-related fields. Twente and The Hague are participants from the Netherlands. The partnership emerges from the Urban Agenda for the EU and signifies The Hague’s growing role in addressing urban water challenges.

Water management is a pressing issue for The Hague and many other areas around the globe. Over 90% of the city’s drinking water comes from river sources, which face increasing pollution and more often lower levels. Additionally, as a densely populated coastal area, The Hague is particularly vulnerable to heavy rainfall, urban heat areas, and rising sea levels. These challenges require innovative solutions that balance urban development, agriculture, and biodiversity. Participation in the UAEU Thematic Partnership aligns with The Hague’s ambitions to address water scarcity and urban development conflicts. Read more about the projects on Stories of Purpose: https://storiesofpurpose.thehague.com/impact/hague-tackle-water-scarcity-and-water-quality-challenges

"Water is the lifeblood of our city, but it is under increasing strain. To safeguard our future, we must invest in resilient systems that can withstand both scarcity and surplus, ensuring that The Hague remains a safe and sustainable place to live for generations to come. We are looking forward to sharing knowledge and cooperating with other cities." Robert van Asten, alderman for Urban Development, Libraries and Europe for the City of The Hague.

This collaboration is not only about addressing current water challenges but also about ensuring that urban policies, biodiversity, and public needs harmonise in a rapidly changing climate. By leveraging its expertise and EU connections, The Hague is shaping itself as a water-smart city and a model for others to follow.

About the Urban Agenda for the EU

The Urban Agenda for the EU represents a new multi-level working method, for urban policy and practice, promoting cooperation between Member States, cities, the European Commission, and other stakeholders. It was launched in May 2016 with the Pact of Amsterdam and reconfirmed as a valuable initiative in November 2021, with the Ljubljana Agreement. In the 2021–2027 period, support to the Urban Agenda for the EU is provided under the European Urban Initiative. Read more here:

https://www.urbanagenda.urban-initiative.eu/urban-agenda-eu

About The Hague & Partners

The Hague & Partners is the official marketing & acquisition organisation for the promotion of The Hague, focused on residents, visitors, conferences, businesses and Institutions. https://thehague.com/en

