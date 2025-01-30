UN Fails To Address Tobacco Harm Reduction In Asia Pacific

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) today strongly criticised the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for its continued neglect of tobacco harm reduction strategies in its recent report on drug policies and health.

Despite overwhelming evidence of the effectiveness of harm reduction approaches in countries like New Zealand, the UNHRC report fails to acknowledge the potential of safer nicotine products to save millions of lives across the Asia Pacific region.

"The UN's wilful ignorance of tobacco harm reduction is costing lives," said Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA. "Whilst countries like New Zealand have achieved their smokefree goals years ahead of schedule through progressive policies, the UN continues to push outdated, prohibitionist approaches that have failed time and time again."

CAPHRA points to New Zealand's remarkable success in reducing smoking rates from 11.9% in 2020 to a historic low of 6.9% in 2024, with rates among youth now so low they are difficult to measure accurately.

“This achievement stands as clear evidence of the power of embracing harm reduction strategies. The success is particularly notable compared to countries adhering to WHO guidelines, where smoking rates remain stubbornly high,” said Ms Loucas.

The organisation calls on Asia Pacific governments to reject the UN's flawed approach and instead follow the lead of successful harm reduction models. CAPHRA urges policymakers to implement risk-proportionate regulation for safer nicotine products, ensure adult access to a range of harm reduction alternatives, and integrate tobacco harm reduction into national health strategies.

"It's time for the UN and WHO to step aside and let evidence-based policies save lives," Loucas added. "The people of Asia Pacific deserve better than to be sacrificed on the altar of outdated ideology."

CAPHRA remains committed to advocating for the rights of adult smokers to access life-saving alternatives and will continue to challenge international bodies that stand in the way of public health progress.

