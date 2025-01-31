Access Now Demands U.S. Lift Sanctions Blocking Syria’s Digital Recovery

Access Now joins the American Coalition for Syria, and over 160 civil society organizations in urging the U.S. government to expand sanctions relief in Syria, including lifting sanctions that have long obstructed people in Syria from accessing the internet, software, and digital services. These steps are essential to rebuild Syria’s shattered digital infrastructure, support economic recovery, and ensure people’s access to critical online tools and services.

“Syrians have at last toppled one of the bloodiest dictatorships in the region, but their newly-won freedom remains shackled by sanctions,” said Marwa Fatafta, MENA Policy and Advocacy Director at Access Now. “While they can be a powerful accountability tool, sanctions are a double-edged sword. Big Tech’s over-compliance with such restrictions has deprived millions of Syrians of a wide range of digital services the rest of us take for granted. It’s time to reverse these restrictions and allow Syrians the future they deserve to rebuild their country.”

The collapse of the Assad regime in December 2024 has left Syria grappling with massive infrastructure damage, economic instability, as well as underdeveloped and fragmented digital systems. Years of conflict, compounded by sanctions and Big Tech’s over-compliance, have prevented people in Syria from accessing U.S.-based digital services and software. These restrictions have hindered Syrians from exercising and enjoying their human rights online, and impeded their economic, social, and cultural rights, leaving the country digitally isolated and its people disconnected.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The General License (GL) 24 issued by the Department of the Treasury in January 2025, offers some relief, but significant barriers remain. The new General License does not mention internet services, telecom infrastructure, and digital tools — critical to rebuilding efforts in Syria and elsewhere — that are still restricted under U.S. sanctions. This limits humanitarian operations, restricts human rights and accountability work, and blocks the digital connectivity needed for long-term stability and growth.

“Even after the legal bars are lifted, tech companies remain wary of the long arm of U.S. law and violating sanctions, leaving people in Syria less secure — dependent on outdated software, inadequate devices, and degraded services,” said Peter Micek, General Counsel at Access Now. “The U.S. must send a clear message: companies can and should work with Syria’s governing institutions, legally and legitimately, to advance digital rights. Access to the open internet and secure digital tools is essential for economic and social growth, but that’s only possible if the U.S. lifts its broad tech sanctions, long-term.”

Recent developments, including the European Union’s decision to ease certain sanctions on Syria, highlight the urgent need for further relief, and addressing digital barriers is critical to supporting recovery. To tackle these challenges, the coalition is calling on the U.S. to:

Expand GL 24 to fully authorize internet and telecom services, including commercial-grade goods and services;

Issue a broad export license exception for IT equipment, software, and construction materials;

and Resolve contradictory compliance policies that prevent access to essential online tools and services.

Similar sanctions relief has been implemented in other post-conflict regions, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Sudan, enabling reconstruction and connectivity. Therefore, Access Now, with over 160 civil society organizations, urges the U.S. government to act swiftly, ensuring Syria’s digital recovery is a cornerstone of its broader reconstruction efforts.”

© Scoop Media

