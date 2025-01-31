Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
UNRWA ‘Continues To Deliver’ As Israeli Ban Comes Into Effect

Friday, 31 January 2025, 9:52 pm
Press Release: UN News

30 January 2025

UNRWA continues to deliver assistance and services to the communities we serve,” the agency said in a post on the social media platform X.

“Our clinics across the occupied West Bank including East Jerusalem are open while the humanitarian operation in Gaza continues.”

No official word

Last October, the Israeli parliament, known as the Knesset, passed two laws that called for ending UNRWA’s operations in its territory and prohibiting Israeli authorities from having any contact with the agency.

Israel ordered UNRWA to vacate all premises in occupied East Jerusalem and cease operations in them by 30 January of this year.

In a separate post on X, UNRWA said it had not received any official communication on how the bills will be implemented.

Fears of impact

Speaking to The Guardian, UNRWA Communications Director Juliette Touma said its headquarters in East Jerusalem “is still there” and the flag is still flying.

“We don’t have plans to close our operations,” she said. “But we are in the dark.”

Since 1950, UNRWA has been assisting Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The ban threatens life-saving aid, education and healthcare for millions in the OPT, and the UN has repeatedly warned of the consequences.

Palestinians in Gaza are also worried, including Iman Hillis, who is currently staying in an UNRWA school with her family.

“We will have nothing to eat or drink, and this will affect us greatly,” she told UN News on Wednesday. “All the people will be destroyed and will not have food, water or flour.”

