Study Tour To Deepen Efforts To Prevent, Investigate, And Prosecute Corruption In The Pacific

Photo: Supplied

Suva Fiji: Five Pacific Island Countries – Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, and Tonga – are uniting in a landmark anti-corruption initiative as the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) hosts a regional study tour in Suva.

The two-day event from 3-4 February is supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) Pacific Office in Fiji under the UK Government-funded Pacific Anti-Corruption Project. The tour will serve as a crucial platform for knowledge exchange, with FICAC sharing its expertise in preventing, investigating, and prosecuting corruption.

The participation of multiple Pacific nations, including Papua New Guinea, creates a strong opportunity to address both traditional cultural practices and modern corruption challenges while strengthening regional cooperation in upholding UN Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) commitments.

The invitation from FICAC comes at an opportune time for anti-corruption advocates across the Pacific, with key recent developments including:

SIICAC formalising its partnership with Fiji’s independent anti-corruption agency following the two parties signing a Memorandum of Understanding in 2024.

Tonga recently appointing an experienced Anti-Corruption Commissioner who will specifically address the intersection between traditional gift-giving customs and corruption.

Samoa launching its first National Anti-Corruption Policy and Strategy in June 2024, demonstrating its commitment to UNCAC principles.

Josh Kemp – Counsellor, UK Integrated Security Fund Pacific Programme – British High Commission to Fiji, said:

“The UK is proud to support Pacific regionalism and information sharing when it comes to tackling the challenge of corruption. We recognise that this is a crucial time for Pacific authorities to be coming together on this issue, with climate financing and other support coming into the region, and it’s essential that public funds are protected and deliver for communities, including the most marginalised. I am grateful to FICAC for hosting this study tour, and hope that the exchange of ideas provides a stronger network to jointly tackle this threat in the future.”

Alma Sedlar, Chief Technical Advisor on Anti-Corruption with UNDP Papua New Guinea under the European Union-funded PNG Anti-Corruption Project, said this unified approach remained a key element to fighting corruption across the region:

“By strengthening these partnerships and sharing best practices, we're not only enhancing governance across the Pacific but directly contributing to SDG 16's vision of building effective, accountable institutions. This initiative demonstrates how regional cooperation can accelerate our progress toward transparent, just, and inclusive societies.”

The study tour launches a week of strategic discussions aimed at building stronger anti-corruption frameworks across the Pacific, including a two-day conference looking at beneficial ownership in the context of the Pacific.

