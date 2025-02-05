Passing Of His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV

Lisbon, Portugal, 4 February 2025

It is with great sadness that the Diwan of the Ismaili Imamat announces that His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, the 49th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and Founder and Chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network, has died peacefully in Lisbon, Portugal, aged 88. He was surrounded by his family.

Prince Karim Aga Khan was a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family) through his daughter, Hazrat Bibi Fatima, and the Prophet’s cousin and son-in-law, Hazrat Ali, the fourth Rightly Guided Caliph of Islam and the first Shia Imam.

He was the eldest son of Prince Aly Khan and Joan Yarde-Buller, and grandson and successor as Imam of the late Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah Aga Khan III.

Throughout his life, His Highness the Aga Khan IV emphasised that Islam is a thinking, spiritual faith that teaches compassion and tolerance, and upholds the dignity of humankind.

His Highness dedicated his life to improving the living condition of his community and the peoples of the countries in which they live, irrespective of race, gender, ethnicity or religion. He founded and guided one of the world’s largest private international development organisations that serves communities in some of the most fragile and underdeveloped regions of the world. He was respected globally as a statesman and defender of peace and human progress.

The 50th Imam has been designated, and is to be announced following the reading of His Highness’s Will in the coming days.

Information about the funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.

