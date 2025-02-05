Government Of Fiji And UNDP Partner To Empower Economic Growth

Suva, Fiji - The UN Development Programme (UNDP) Pacific Office and the Government of Fiji, through the Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives, and Small and Medium Enterprises, have announced a collaborative initiative to develop a National Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Database. This vital project aims to consolidate data across government agencies, facilitating informed policy decisions that will bolster MSME-led economic growth in Fiji.

In response to a request from the Government of Fiji, UNDP is providing technical support to create a comprehensive database that integrates existing data silos. This initiative is a crucial component of Fiji’s broader MSME Strategy being developed in partnership with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, which seeks to enhance policy cohesion for various efforts directed towards MSME development.

The National MSME Database and the accompanying MSME Strategy are expected to serve as foundational elements for a National MSME Bill being explored by the Ministry.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, Hon. Manoa Kamikamica said:

“The Government of Fiji is excited to announce that Webmedia South Pacific has been selected as the contractor to develop the National MSME Database. A local company with a proven track record in providing innovative digital solutions, Webmedia's involvement aligns with the Fijian Made initiative, which promotes local businesses and products.

The National MSME Database will play a vital role in addressing existing gaps in information and enhancing the Government’s ability to monitor and support MSMEs effectively. With accurate and up-to-date data, the Government of Fiji will be better positioned to implement programs that strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of MSMEs, particularly in light of challenges such as climate change, economic recovery, and technological advancement.”

Speaking on the initiative, UNDP Pacific Office Resident Representative, Munkhtuya Altangerel said:

“UNDP is committed to supporting the Government of Fiji in fostering an inclusive and thriving MSME sector. The development of the National MSME Database is a crucial investment in data-driven development, empowering policymakers to deliver targeted solutions for entrepreneurs, enhance economic opportunities, and promote sustainable growth in Fiji.”

Additionally, the Government of Fiji is actively exploring other initiatives, such as UNDP’s Supplier Development Program, which aims to empower local MSMEs to produce sustainable merchandise while promoting circular economy practices.

UNDP remains committed to supporting the Government of Fiji in its efforts to create a vibrant and resilient MSME sector, ultimately contributing to sustainable development and economic diversification in the Pacific region.

Manish Mishra, Director of Webmedia South Pacific, stated:

“We are deeply honoured to have been entrusted by the Government of Fiji and UNDP with developing the National MSME Database. This initiative not only amplifies the vital role local businesses play in Fiji’s economic landscape but also ensures that decision-makers have the data-driven insights needed to strengthen and empower our MSME.

By harnessing cutting-edge digital solutions and local expertise, we aim to nurture an inclusive, resilient, and future-ready environment for Fijian enterprises, one that will spur innovation, strengthen competitiveness, and champion sustainable growth across the Pacific region.”

