Asia-Pacific Region To Chart Bold Path For Migration Governance

Bangkok, 4 February 2025

The second Regional Review of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) in Asia and the Pacific opened today with a call for migration policies that prioritize the needs and rights of migrants while ensuring broad collaboration across governments, communities and key stakeholders.

The region, home to over 40 per cent of the world’s international migrants, is witnessing significant shifts driven by demographic changes, rapid digital transformation and the increasing effects of climate change and other crises. Intraregional migration remains predominant, with 70 per cent of migrants moving within the region.

Much of international migration is propelled by the search for decent work, with women migrants playing a critical yet often undervalued role in sectors such as care and domestic work. Children also make up a significant proportion of migrants in the region, with unique needs for services and protection due to their heightened vulnerability.

“Migration, if managed in a well-informed, planned and voluntary manner, with full respect and protection of human rights, can bring benefits to all. Migrants should have their potential fully harnessed to play key roles in enhancing sustainable development in countries of origin and destination,” said Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in her opening remarks.

"With over 40 per cent of the world’s migrants calling Asia and the Pacific home, the region has a unique opportunity to lead by example—expanding regular pathways, protecting lives and ensuring migration benefits all," said Catalina Devandas, representing IOM Director General Amy Pope in her capacity as Coordinator of the UN Network on Migration.

Expected outcomes and commitments

Over the next three days, participants will share progress, challenges and good practices in implementing the 23 objectives of the GCM. Discussions will focus on the critical role of migrants in the region’s resilience and sustainable development, particularly in light of lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In host countries, migrants bring with them not only the needed manpower, but also skills, expertise and social interactions, that can help accelerate economic and social development. Meanwhile, home countries can enjoy the economic boost from remittances from migrant workers and diaspora,” shared Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

Speaking on behalf of the Stakeholder Action Group, migrant domestic worker and member of the International Domestic Workers Federation Nasrikah highlighted the importance of having segregated data on migration to inform policymakers on the key needs and situations of migrants and their families and take action based on analysis and true stories of unsafe migration.

Recognizing the importance of addressing the interconnected challenges shaping migration dynamics such as rapid digital transformation, climate change, demographic shifts and economic disparities, several key commitments are expected to emerge from the review including:

Protecting migrants’ rights and saving lives: Governments are expected to renew their commitments to policies that uphold migrants’ rights, promote gender equality, tackle discrimination and ensure access to health care, education, decent work and social protection for all migrants, including their children.

Governments are expected to renew their commitments to policies that uphold migrants’ rights, promote gender equality, tackle discrimination and ensure access to health care, education, decent work and social protection for all migrants, including their children. Using technology to improve migration systems: Key priorities include reducing remittance transfer costs, promoting digital and financial inclusion, closing gender gaps in financial access, simplifying migration processes and increasing transparency

Key priorities include reducing remittance transfer costs, promoting digital and financial inclusion, closing gender gaps in financial access, simplifying migration processes and increasing transparency Preparing for crises and climate impacts: Governments are expected to recognize the need for migration policies that help migrants and communities better withstand climate change, economic shocks and health emergencies, using reliable, timely and disaggregated data.

Governments are expected to recognize the need for migration policies that help migrants and communities better withstand climate change, economic shocks and health emergencies, using reliable, timely and disaggregated data. Strengthening regional cooperation: The meeting will highlight cross-border collaboration, stronger partnerships and meaningful engagement with migrants, civil society, women’s rights organizations and the private sector to improve migration governance.

The outcomes of this meeting will contribute to global discussions at the 2026 International Migration Review Forum. Governments are also expected to reaffirm their commitment to aligning migration governance with the Sustainable Development Goals, recognizing that protecting all migrants and enabling their full contributions to society are essential to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

